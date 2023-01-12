Following the release of the band’s latest album, MissFit Toys founder Richie V. Suriv speaks about the artistic and lyrical themes that drive their own particular brand of aggrotech.
An InterView with Richie V. Suriv of MissFit Toys
By Edgar Lorre (ErrolAM)
Some artists I speak to actually had bursts of creative activity during Covid, while others struggled with writer’s block. Was the making of The Nine deeply impacted by Covid?
Suriv: Covid actually took a huge toll on the band and put a halt to any momentum we had going from our album Through the Glass, released back in October of 2019, canceling three tours that we were preparing for. Creatively, it didn’t affect us too much with the release of two singles and a remix album along with the writing of The Nine.
I couldn’t help but notice the nine songs, released on the 9th of December. Is there a central concept that surrounds The Nine, or is there something that ties all the songs together? Does the
Hebrew script on the cover have anything to do with the nine days of mourning?
Many bands these days simply release singles and have moved away from the album format. How do you feel about this and where do you stand?
Suriv: As a way to keep a steady flow of content, we do see how it can be beneficial; especially with the growing popularity of steady connect being pumped out mostly in reels and Tik-Tok videos. However, we use our physical albums to further expand on our art by leaving clues and meanings all throughout the artwork, even including some of the color choices. We do release special remixes or songs that don’t tie into the main album story, but those are only digital as a way of keeping them separate.
What do you prefer, performing live or working in the studio?
Suriv: That is tough question, but I would have to say the performance. Getting to meet new people and seeing them enjoy what we do is incredible, and we love it.
Are you big on musical gear? If so, do you have any favorite effects pedals or synthesizers that you can share with our audience?
Congratulations on signing to Distortion Productions. What prompted signing to the label? As an artist, is there some sense of relief that you can leave some of the business up to the record label and focus on being an artist?
MissFit Toys has been around since 2007. In that time, you’ve opened for quite a few well known bands like Psyclon Nine, Hocico, Grendel, and others. Have you witnessed any positive or negative significant changes in the industrial scene since the band began?
Suriv: Most definitely, we have noticed some changes in the scene since we started. For us, we definitely noticed a decline in attendance for industrial shows leading up to the pandemic. Luckily, the pandemic seemed to reignite a want to see live music again, so hopefully, the trend will continue here in the States.
I see you are doing nine (there’s that number again) concerts with Hocico in Mexico in 2023, after already having completed a North American leg with them this past Spring. Are you excited by the possibilities of bringing your music to a different country and culture? Do you believe that playing live is still an important component to the growth of a band?
Are there any new or up and coming bands you are listening to or that you can recommend to our readers?
Suriv: The Parlor Pinks definitely deserve a listen; we met them back in 2019 on our tour with Psyclon Nine as one of the opening acts, and they killed it. Another great local band we love is 13th Angel. Also from central Florida is SML8 with a more grunge take on the industrial genre.
What is next for MissFit Toys?
Photography by Alex Ladouceur of Alex Ladouceur Photography, and Lilith McGuire – provided courtesy of MissFit Toys