Einstürzende Neubauten guitarist Jochen Arbeit speaks with ReGen about his latest collaborative endeavor with Sonja Kosche, providing a glimpse into their creative process.





An InterView with Jochen Arbeit



By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Jochen Arbeit and Sonja Kosche have placed their own remarkable stamps in the annals of underground music, the pair now collaborating to produce their own excursions into auditory exploration. Across the albums of Zuhaus and Tier Macht Toene, the duo present a dynamic blending of Kosche’s virulent background in punk with Arbeit’s renowned sense of noisy avant-garde that draws on his tenure as a member of Einstürzende Neubauten. Aiding the pair in this endeavor is a new instrument co-designed with Sonic Youth guitar builder Yuri Landman of Hypercustom Guitars, resulting in an album of aural esoterica that stands in a realm of its own. With Tier Macht Toene having erupted in a flurry of creativity sparked by the isolation and despair of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Arbeit and Kosche address issues of mental and psychological trauma, giving voice to the emotions that threaten to overtake one’s soul and the struggle to overcome and find hope, satisfaction, and ultimately peace. ReGen had the opportunity to speak with Jochen Arbeit about his collaborative process with Sonja Kosche, touching on the creative impulses that have driven their partnership, as well a bit of insight into Das Bett – the unique instrument constructed with Landman to help give the record its unique character.

You have explained that the album came about as a result of the isolation you have felt during the pandemic. So, first of all I want to ask… how are you? How is your health?

: In terms of health, we are and have been doing well the whole time; since we both belong to a risk group, we have taken particular care not to get Corona. We have succeeded so far.

‘Nothing was planned or predicted’ about this album, and you display myriad emotional responses – from despair to peace, from trauma to strength. While not intentional, what was the process by which these tracks took their final form to showcase these emotions?

Arbeit: The emotions came out of ourselves – they actually came completely, automatically with the music, out of ourselves and let us be carried away with them. We got into a dialogue and exchange from the start… it was a great experience.

Were they recorded live or was there some sort of post-production or editing to facilitate their structures?

Arbeit: We always recorded everything immediately as soon as we started playing so as not to lose anything that we liked. Nothing was planned and could not be repeated – that was intentional. Afterwards of course, I did post-production and edits to give it the right sound and structure.

Since you’ve been a part of Einstürzende Neubauten for 25 years, what were the similarities and differences between your working process with Sonja and within the band?

: Well, the main difference is that we are just a duo, which makes it easier to work. With Neubauten, the recording is mostly a long process and needs time, although we improvise also with our Dave cards in the studio. When we improvise at home, it seems that we take less time with each recording to get a satisfying result, which shows that we know what sounds we like, and we play well together or better with time.

If I’m not mistaken, Tier Macht Toene is your second album with Sonja after Zuhaus. Would you tell us how your artistic partnership began and how you think it has evolved between the two albums?

: We always wanted to play together, but unfortunately never had the time. Sonja used to learn to play the guitar, but hasn’t picked up an instrument for a long time for various reasons. Due to the isolation, we finally had time to sit down together and just start. Playing together became more and more a matter of course, the musical exchange became bolder, and after an initial insecurity due to not having played or never played together for so long, became more and more satisfying. Also, through the playing, we got more and more safe and trusted our feeling towards the music better… comes with time, I guess.

Some of the instruments you constructed were made with the participation of Yuri Landman. Would you tell us how you came to work with him and how you feel that his approach to building guitars/instruments has both challenged you and inspired your own creations?

: When the Neubauten Tour 2020 got canceled, I got a message asking if I wanted to participate in a program here in a cultural center around the corner to mentor two younger musicians for a month. As I had lots of time, I was interested indeed and checked what the other mentors were doing in the program. For the next month, they announced a workshop with Yuri Landman, so I got in touch with him, and he invited me to build instruments for a month. As I was mainly outside in the yard, it was safe to be there because we were already in the first lockdown. So, after this month with Yuri, I had a couple of his instruments and devices at home. I started using these things to make loops and these were the basis for all the recordings we did from then on, so here the original inspiration was coming from. After we did Zuhaus and Tier Macht Toene, we built our own instrument – Das Bett – a metal bed frame strung with piano wires and amplified with a device from Yuri, so that is what we work on now.

What do you think is the most difficult part of capturing the tonal characteristics of the instruments you build? Do you ever have concerns that a creation doesn’t fulfill the potential you originally envisioned?

Arbeit: No. It’s not easy to play exactly what you intend to do – sounds don’t necessarily come in the same way; that’s a special challenge and it’s also the appeal of the instruments that they have a kind of life of their own and you have to adapt to them. They are not perfect high-tech instruments that are bought, but that has never been our aim. After all, we can make music with scrap and for that, it’s almost high-tech again and perfect in a way.

You both have long and varied histories in dark underground music. What would you say are the most valuable lessons you’ve learned from your experiences? I mean that in all terms – musically, personally, technically, etc. How do you think you’ve applied what you’ve learned to the music you’re making now?

: Sonja comes more from punk and loves very unfathomable music, which must really hurt; that’s also the point at which we met. The most interesting thing was always the process, what made playing emotionally to and with us. We could be excited and totally relaxed moments later. The most beautiful thing was how much we harmonize in the disharmony. Our moving and also differences and yet again very similar experiences were always reflected in the music.

Are there any plans for you and Sonja to tour together and perform Tier Macht Toene live, or maybe something from home? What would be the logistics for the two of you to perform live together?

Arbeit: Theoretically, we could perform together, but we wouldn’t play a fixed program, but something new every evening – i.e., play what we feel like and keep entering into a new musical dialogue. We would prepare a set of loops and improvise to them would be one option. The problem would be the transport of the instruments, but I guess we would find a way to make it possible/

As the pandemic seems to be winding down (although cases and variants are still emerging and restrictions are still in place for some), what do you think are the biggest difficulties with live performances right now?

: Since we belong to risk groups, the pandemic is far from over for us, unlike many others. We still think it is important (for everyone) to protect themselves optimally. With Einstürzende Neubauten, we experienced a logistical masterpiece, how time-consuming and costly it is, and we maybe postponed live performances to a later date. There are new medical advances that give hope.

Now that it’s become part of the norm, what do you think of how livestreaming can be better utilized to advance visual presentation?

Arbeit: This is actually very interesting for us, and we have already done it.

Aside from music, what do you enjoy most at the moment? Watching movies? Reading? Hiking? Driving in the country? Anything… what gives you the most joy?

Arbeit: I just made a trip to Canada where my son lives with his wife and my two grandkids. There I had a lovely time. It was the first time in two-and-a-half years that I could go there and enjoy the nature and the family.

Is there anything you’d like to add – anything we haven’t talked about that you’d like to include here?

Arbeit: We think our music speaks for itself and tells our story, finally without words; that was also the nicest thing about playing. Words are said so many times, and yet, they cannot express everything, especially what is most important.







Jochen Arbeit

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Sonja Kosche

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Einstürzende Neubauten

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

Dymaxion Groove

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Yuri Landman/Hypercustom Guitars

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Photography provided courtesy of Jochen Arbeit & Sonja Kosche and Yuri Landman/Hypercustom Guitars