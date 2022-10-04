Einstürzende Neubauten guitarist Jochen Arbeit speaks with ReGen about his latest collaborative endeavor with Sonja Kosche, providing a glimpse into their creative process.
An InterView with Jochen Arbeit
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
Jochen Arbeit and Sonja Kosche have placed their own remarkable stamps in the annals of underground music, the pair now collaborating to produce their own excursions into auditory exploration. Across the albums of Zuhaus and Tier Macht Toene, the duo present a dynamic blending of Kosche’s virulent background in punk with Arbeit’s renowned sense of noisy avant-garde that draws on his tenure as a member of Einstürzende Neubauten. Aiding the pair in this endeavor is a new instrument co-designed with Sonic Youth guitar builder Yuri Landman of Hypercustom Guitars, resulting in an album of aural esoterica that stands in a realm of its own. With Tier Macht Toene having erupted in a flurry of creativity sparked by the isolation and despair of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Arbeit and Kosche address issues of mental and psychological trauma, giving voice to the emotions that threaten to overtake one’s soul and the struggle to overcome and find hope, satisfaction, and ultimately peace. ReGen had the opportunity to speak with Jochen Arbeit about his collaborative process with Sonja Kosche, touching on the creative impulses that have driven their partnership, as well a bit of insight into Das Bett – the unique instrument constructed with Landman to help give the record its unique character.
You have explained that the album came about as a result of the isolation you have felt during the pandemic. So, first of all I want to ask… how are you? How is your health?
‘Nothing was planned or predicted’ about this album, and you display myriad emotional responses – from despair to peace, from trauma to strength. While not intentional, what was the process by which these tracks took their final form to showcase these emotions?
Arbeit: The emotions came out of ourselves – they actually came completely, automatically with the music, out of ourselves and let us be carried away with them. We got into a dialogue and exchange from the start… it was a great experience.
Were they recorded live or was there some sort of post-production or editing to facilitate their structures?
Arbeit: We always recorded everything immediately as soon as we started playing so as not to lose anything that we liked. Nothing was planned and could not be repeated – that was intentional. Afterwards of course, I did post-production and edits to give it the right sound and structure.
Since you’ve been a part of Einstürzende Neubauten for 25 years, what were the similarities and differences between your working process with Sonja and within the band?
If I’m not mistaken, Tier Macht Toene is your second album with Sonja after Zuhaus. Would you tell us how your artistic partnership began and how you think it has evolved between the two albums?
Some of the instruments you constructed were made with the participation of Yuri Landman. Would you tell us how you came to work with him and how you feel that his approach to building guitars/instruments has both challenged you and inspired your own creations?
What do you think is the most difficult part of capturing the tonal characteristics of the instruments you build? Do you ever have concerns that a creation doesn’t fulfill the potential you originally envisioned?
Arbeit: No. It’s not easy to play exactly what you intend to do – sounds don’t necessarily come in the same way; that’s a special challenge and it’s also the appeal of the instruments that they have a kind of life of their own and you have to adapt to them. They are not perfect high-tech instruments that are bought, but that has never been our aim. After all, we can make music with scrap and for that, it’s almost high-tech again and perfect in a way.
You both have long and varied histories in dark underground music. What would you say are the most valuable lessons you’ve learned from your experiences? I mean that in all terms – musically, personally, technically, etc. How do you think you’ve applied what you’ve learned to the music you’re making now?
Are there any plans for you and Sonja to tour together and perform Tier Macht Toene live, or maybe something from home? What would be the logistics for the two of you to perform live together?
Arbeit: Theoretically, we could perform together, but we wouldn’t play a fixed program, but something new every evening – i.e., play what we feel like and keep entering into a new musical dialogue. We would prepare a set of loops and improvise to them would be one option. The problem would be the transport of the instruments, but I guess we would find a way to make it possible/
As the pandemic seems to be winding down (although cases and variants are still emerging and restrictions are still in place for some), what do you think are the biggest difficulties with live performances right now?
Now that it’s become part of the norm, what do you think of how livestreaming can be better utilized to advance visual presentation?
Arbeit: This is actually very interesting for us, and we have already done it.
Aside from music, what do you enjoy most at the moment? Watching movies? Reading? Hiking? Driving in the country? Anything… what gives you the most joy?
Arbeit: I just made a trip to Canada where my son lives with his wife and my two grandkids. There I had a lovely time. It was the first time in two-and-a-half years that I could go there and enjoy the nature and the family.
Is there anything you’d like to add – anything we haven’t talked about that you’d like to include here?
Arbeit: We think our music speaks for itself and tells our story, finally without words; that was also the nicest thing about playing. Words are said so many times, and yet, they cannot express everything, especially what is most important.
