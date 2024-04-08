ReGen catches up with author Gerda Barker as she shares her memories of life in the Chicago art and music scene.
An InterView with Gerda Barker
By Fleurette Estes
On February 9, 2024, author Gerda Barker participated in a live reading and book signing of her recent book, Don’t Stand in Line: A Memoir, at the GMan Tavern in Chicago. As the child of Polish immigrants in search of the American Dream, the book is her chronicle of her life – working for the legendary WaxTrax! Records, marrying Paul Barker (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Lead into Gold), and becoming a criminal defense lawyer while navigating the world of art and music. Jill Hopkins, the Civic Event Producer at Metro/GMan, hosted the event and guided Barker through an informative, insightful, and impactful discussion followed by a Q&A session. WaxTrax! Records exec and DJ Mark Skillicorn delivered a killer set of industrial and post-punk music before and after the discussion. ReGen caught up with Barker for this InterView after the event.
Tell us about yourself. Who are you? For those who are unfamiliar, what should they know about Gerda Barker?
You recently published Don’t Stand in Line: A Memoir about your past. What prompted you to write this memoir? What does it mean to you? Why did you choose that title?
What does this book tell the reader about you?
Barker: What does my book tell the reader about me? Well, that I think being around fame and creative people can be exhilarating, awful, fun, depressing, and utterly human, and not all it’s cracked up to be in the press. Also, there are a lot of moving parts and support people propping up that rise to ‘fame.’ I’m more interested in the backstory sometimes.
What does this not tell us about you? What did you leave out of your memoir?
Barker: I didn’t leave anything out. What’s in the book really happened and it’s all true, especially my feelings at the time.
What do you hope to achieve with this book? What do you seek to gain from this experience? What do you hope your readers take away from it?
Barker: I hope the reader gets a sense of time and place, and that it was a lot of fun writing for the most part. And that I’ve told a good story… period.
You were a participant in the early punk, post-punk, and industrial underground music scene. What commentary do you have on how these genres have evolved to the current day?
Barker: How do I feel about how various music genres have evolved to what they are today? Change is good. There will always be standout artists who have their own sound that gets lumped in with other artists in a loose genre someone else has named. Labels are so meaningless to me. If a band or artist is good, they’re good on their own merits; they don’t need the stamp of approval from the critics.
You have good taste in music and a great sense of style. Tell me about the importance of style and fashion in the punk, post-punk, and industrial music scene then and now?
Did any authors inspire your book or influence your writing? If so, who?
Barker: I love good writing. The only author who always comes to mind is Frank O’Hara, who was an American poet and fantastic observer of the art and music scene of New York City life and Beat poetry of his time, although he didn’t write like anyone else. He was better.
Tell me about your experience writing, publishing, and promoting your book. Would you do it again? What would you do differently?
Tell me about any interesting or memorable feedback you’ve received about your memoir.
Barker: Memorable feedback on my book? Well, several women (and a few men) have told me it was an ‘inspiring’ story, it was an immigrant’s tale similar to their own; ‘Thank you for putting so many arrogant men in their place!’ That was a great comment. I think the best came at my reading in Chicago at the GMan Tavern when not one, but two separate people came up to get their books signed and told me, ‘When you were at WaxTrax!, you saved my teenage life!’ Me personally, because I was nice to them, and I recommended some records, and I listened to them and their stories. How great is that?
What is your next book?
Barker: Next book? Don’t know yet for sure. I’m too busy trying to move yet again across the country. But this time, it’s the best, coming back to Chicago.
What advice do you have for aspiring writers?
Music played an important role in your past. What role does it play in your present?
Barker: I listen to music when I feel like it. Anything really that’s good. Like Grace Jones today, John Cage tomorrow, or maybe Guitar Wolf for a laugh! I don’t know. Music is so emotional. It depends on my mood sometimes. My son asked me yesterday to name some girl groups’ songs from the ’60s for some reason, and after running through the list of Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes, The Chiffons, etc., I remembered I really loved ‘You Don’t Own Me’ by Leslie Gore. Tears my heart out every time. What a radical song for that era, when every girl wanted to be ‘pinned’ or going steady or something. Blech!
What are you five bands you’re listening currently?
What other words of wisdom would you like to share?
Barker: Wisdom? Really?! Get busy! And have some fun for god’s sake!
Gerda Barker
Website, Instagram
Photography by Fleurette Estes – courtesy of Fleurette Estes Photography
Website, Facebook, Instagram