Gaze into the black vastness of Infinite Darkness as ReGen speaks with Bryan Black about his latest album under the banner of Black Asteroid.
An InterView with Bryan Black of Black Asteroid
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
First of all, how are you? How’s your health?
Black: Good morning! All good here. I have felt much better mentally and physically in the last two years since I incorporated fasting and walking into my routine. I really enjoy the time alone wandering the city and listening to music and podcasts.
You’ve released numerous singles, EPs, and remixes since 2017’s Thrust. First of all, do you find that your approach to composition and production changes when your focus is on a full album versus the smaller and more singular releases?
Black: Yes, EPs for me are more dancefloor focused. I released two EPs since Covid – Acid Flesh with Risa Taniuguchi in Japan, and Flesh for PLS UK, which were very dancefloor based.
I didn’t really know I had an album until I finished ‘Dirge Out’ with Ian Astbury. After recording this song, I decided to compile what I had and start organizing what an album might look like.
Secondly, the last time we spoke (in 2016), I’d asked about your thoughts on the relevance of the album format, and you’d said, ‘The LP format doesn’t apply so much these days, and there is no physical format for it to exist anymore.’ In the years since, especially as the popularity of vinyl has risen, and with Artoffact releasing Infinite Darkness in vinyl, CD, and digital formats, has your outlook changed on this at all?
Black: Considering most people who buy vinyl do not even own a record player, I love the physical format, whatever it is. But I think we are digital nomads now. When Artoffact suggested making a physical CD package, I was at first taken back, but considering this album was a little throwback to my 1994 debut, I embraced it. I wrote some extensive liner notes for the CD release, and enjoyed spending some time making a special package.
Infinite Darkness is your first album with Artoffact Records. What are your thoughts on the traditional models of releasing music and how it applies to you? Moving forward, do you think we will still be bound to record labels?
Black: In the past, there was quality control, music tastemakers, etc., so that to release music to the public, you had to impress a label. This meant there was much less music being released, and more attention to it.
Now, there is really no need for a traditional record label, as an artist can reach fans directly on social media. I decided to work with Artoffact because I liked the music they were releasing, and longed to be part of a family again. Also, it’s good to have someone pushing you and Artoffact are really on top of things.
Infinite Darkness seems an appropriate title given your visual aesthetic across your many projects, and particularly Black Asteroid (and even Haloblack before that). On top of that, fashion plays a huge part in that. As loaded and silly a question this might be, what is the significance of black as a color for you? What about black & white appeals to you, and in what ways does this relate to your music?
On Thrust, you worked with Cold Cave, Zola Jesus, and Michele Lamy. On Infinite Darkness, you have even more guests, including ACTORS, FLA, Blush Response, Speedy J, Louisahhh, Michele Lamy again, and Ian Astbury.
What is your approach to such collaborations? Is it simply writing music and presenting it to the other musicians, or do you find that the music changes shape based on what they contribute?
Black: I usually only work with artists who have a skillset I don’t have. I have always gravitated to working with vocalists who can really sing… like properly, not the robotic or monotone techno/industrial vocal. Zola Jesus has an opera-like vocal, and Ian Astbury has one of the most iconic rock vocals of all time. I love to hear vocals against cold machine driven music with minimal melody.
Are there any interesting stories about any of the collaborators on this album – how you met, how their approaches surprised you, random conversations, etc. – that you’d like to share?
Just to fit in a bit of gear talk, are there any particular pieces of equipment that you’re especially fond of and that you feel you couldn’t create Black Asteroid without?
Black: I usually create my sounds from scratch inside of Logic Pro using the ES-2 synth. In recent years, I have been using more modular synths such as the Make Noise DPO, and Noise Engineering makes some amazing virtual synths and FX.
You’ve appeared at ColdWaves a few times, including a performance as Haloblack for the first time in 2022. What was it like to revisit the Haloblack material after so many years, especially for a live show? Do you feel that it’s something you might consider again, even if only occasionally, or would you say that your current songwriting and production style has evolved so far past Haloblack?
What do you find to be the biggest difficulties with live performances right now, especially for bands and artists traveling internationally? What do you feel artists, labels, venues, the industry as a whole should take away from the pandemic and use or think about going forward?
Black: I got tired of drumkits and guitar amps and vans. When I discovered DJing, it was a revelation – I could travel alone with a few things and still perform. Although I do miss the band experience, I am much happier as a solo performer.
What are your immediate plans for performing live?
Black: I have been inviting vocalists to join me on tour from time to time. I might do more of this. There is something about a live vocalist that brings an element of danger and excitement into a club environment.
The rise of AI and its role in art, music, content creation, etc. has been a controversial issue; what are your thoughts on this, especially regarding the potential for abuse, where you see it developing and further affecting the landscape of art and music?
Black: AI is a great tool, but it needs strong curation and guidance. AI can make or generate genre music, but it cannot create anything new. So, I do not worry about it, but have been experimenting with it visually. I wouldn’t mind using it as a production tool, but up to now, it isn’t really helpful in the studio.
Outside of music, what do you most enjoy? What nonmusical activities give you the greatest joy now?
