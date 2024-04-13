Martin Bowes speaks with ReGen on Attrition’s long legacy, working with friends old and new to stand as one of the most distinctive entities in darkwave.
An InterView with Martin Bowes of Attrition
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
Although the band has often been described as goth or darkwave, Martin Bowes has never allowed Attrition to land definitively in any single niche. Initially drawing inspiration from the early years of industrial and experimental post-punk, Bowes and his ever changing contingent of collaborators has crafted a sound that has made a dramatic impact on underground music for over 40 years, all the while retaining a singular identity that can only be described as Attrition. And yet, the band isn’t afraid to look to the past as this year saw the release of The Black Maria; although a quintessential Attrition album for all of its propulsive rhythms and bleak sonic exploration, there are shades of nostalgic reflection interspersed in its very makeup, most notably with the return of original member Julia Niblock Waller and her ethereal voice after two decades. Furthermore, The Black Maria is dedicated to Bowes’ late wife and longtime collaborator Kerri, adding to its reverent and somber resonance. The band will be returning to North American shores later in 2024 as part of this year’s ColdWaves event in Chicago, with plans for further touring currently in the works. ReGen recently had the opportunity to speak with Martin Bowes on the album’s long development, hampered by the pandemic and Kerri’s long struggle with alcoholism, as well as touching on friends old and new and their contributions to The Black Maria, misogyny and social evolution in the music industry, live performances, and Attrition’s legacy in the annals of darkwave music.
When we last spoke in 2020, The Black Maria was reported to be nearing its release; now, it has finally come to pass four years later. Obvious though this question is, what can you tell us about the album’s long delay?
At the risk of asking a very personal question, and knowing how loaded it is since I’m sure you have many stories – personal and public – about Kerri; are there any in particular that you’d be willing to share that you feel serves as a significant memory that might relate to one’s experience listening to The Black Maria?
Bowes: I haven’t really talked about this in public before. Kerri was a beautiful soul, as I’m sure a lot of people that met her will attest to. We met in 2010, were married in 2011. She was an occasional model and featured on some of the Attrition covers around that time (The Unraveller of Angels in particular). She was also a keyboard player and contributed to some Attrition recordings (The Invocation film score being of note).
Kerri had real issues with alcohol, and sadly, it got worse and worse. I tried what I could to help, but it just didn’t work. It got worse and worse between us, and after a long difficult time, we split up in 2018, just after we played the horror film score live in Transylvania. After a little break, we did stay friends and I helped her out as much as I could while she lived in her new apartment with our dog Amber. She seemed okay for a while, but ultimately, the alcohol proved too much, and she died from that, aged only 39, on January 8, 2022.
It’s still difficult. I have dedicated The Black Maria to her memory.
The Black Maria features remixed/remastered versions of ‘The Great Derailer’ and ‘The Alibi,’ which were released as singles in 2020 and 2021, respectively, along with 2023’s ‘The Switch.’ In what ways do you feel your perception of those songs has changed in the interim between when you released them as singles and their final form on the album?
Did your vision for those songs change at all as you mixed them for the final album?
On that note, how much of The Black Maria was locked in your mind from the start, and what would you say most changed in its final version?
I’ve read that The Black Maria is a nineteenth century term (now commonly associated with police vans) referring to those who take outcasts away. Now, we live in an age when it seems like every style, every social caste, etc. has a place – regardless of those in authority or power.
What is your perception of the outcast and the roles they play in the world now?
Bowes: I have always felt somewhat on the edge. I learned long ago not to worry about fitting into this world; rather let the world fit around me, although the reality is a compromise. It’s vital people keep their own identity! As the punk kick started my passion for creating music, it really comes from that vision. I will always be that punk rocker at heart.
Among the notable vocalists appearing on the album are Emke (Black Nail Cabaret), Elisa Day (Hetaira Decrépita), Yvette (Vaselyne), Joanna Wolf, and original Attrition vocalist Julia Waller. First of all, would you tell us about how you and Julia reconnected after two decades – what brought that about, and in what ways would you say your working relationship has developed since?
Similarly, we spoke before about Emke and Elisa Day; how did you encounter Yvette and Joanna, and in what ways did their contributions affect your outlook for their respective songs?
Much is often said about a general sense of misogyny in the mainstream musical community, yet Attrition has always championed female voices and musicians. What more do you feel must be done, or that we can/should do, to continue to empower women as artists and creative leaders?
Bowes: I have always felt it is important to convey both a male and female side in my art. It’s ingrained in everything I do really. I hadn’t thought about it as a particular cause; in fact, you mentioning this, I realize how many female musicians are on this album! Some of the best people in the music industry I have worked with are women. I’ve always been impressed by that, and I know it can be a difficult road to take.
We’ve spoken about the vocalists; now, how about the other musicians?
You have Ian Arkley and Steve Clark on guitar on this album – while guitars have always been present in Attrition, your sound has never been especially guitar-centric. How do Ian’s and Steve’s approaches to the instrument compare to past guitarists you’ve worked with, and what was it about their contributions that you feel was essential to The Black Maria?
Same question for Vancorvid, Marietta Fox, Annie Hogan, and Kris Force…
Although commonly associated with gothic and darkwave music, Attrition has maintained a sound and vision that is very unique – few other acts really sound like Attrition. First of all, what are your thoughts on these genre terms as they apply to Attrition?
Secondly, as you run The Cage Studios and have worked with many other artists over the years in various capacities, what sorts of methods – recording, songwriting, production, etc. – would you say you’ve adopted or incorporated to strengthen Attrition over the years?
Aside from the artists that you’ve worked with directly, are there any in the current landscape that you find particularly noteworthy or interesting, or any that you’re keen to work with?
Bowes: I do hear so much music. The band I have loved the most in recent years is Idles; seeing them live reminded me of being at those early Clash shows – so powerful and inspiring. There is so much good music in the underground too. We played some U.K. shows recently with Pilgrims of Yearning (from Chile, and now in Boston) – wonderful band and people. I need to produce something of theirs!
My sometimes singer Alia has her own project, Subterranea, an ethereal operatic affair. She sometimes opens for our shows, and I love that.
I could go on and on.
2022 saw you performing a series of festivals and shows with Julia, as well as Richard Woodfield and Ashley Niblock. What were the major challenges the band endured to revisit the old live dynamic and adapt yourselves to performing older material with a more current mindset?
Bowes: It’s been quite inspiring. First Richard and Ashley rejoined (after 30 years?); they’d made their fortune, but missed the best times they ever had. :)
Then Julia rejoined. Obviously, I’d never gone away and had sailed the Attrition ship for all those years. The live dynamic works really well. Of course, I’m running it all these days as I have been for a long time, but it totally works as a band. The lineup is still flexible. Ashley does live in San Francisco, so he can’t make every show. Richard will be there, and Julia’s husband John joins us sometimes too (he actually debuted at The Projekt fest in Chicago in 1996, so he has credentials).
We play a mix of the old and new material. We’re going to work in a few more old favorites, but really, we’re most excited about writing new material. It’s 44 years since our first show – I love that we are as excited as ever!
Attrition is also scheduled to perform at this year’s ColdWaves. What do you think are the biggest difficulties with live performances right now, especially for bands to travel internationally? What do you feel artists, labels, venues, the industry as a whole should take away from the pandemic and use or think about going forward?
Bowes: Well, yes, the pandemic was awful, but we’re getting over that now really. I think a worse development is countries swinging to the right, closing borders, Brexit, all making it harder for musicians to travel and tour. War doesn’t help either. It’s a scary world we have at the moment. I think that is the thing to think about more. We are all people, all the same underneath the politics. We need to move on as human beings.
You’ve been around for more than four decades and have undoubtedly seen social and cultural changes in views and opinions, ways of behavior, words we use, etc. Moreover, social media not only allows a platform for the audience to engage with artists, but we also see a lot of older artists taken to task for things said and done in the past. Especially for those with such a long pedigree, what do you feel is the responsibility of artists and musicians to adapt to – or at least address – the changing demands of the audience on a societal and cultural level?
What do you most enjoy outside of music? What are your favorite activities that don’t involve music – cooking, reading, hiking, etc.?
Bowes: I do keep thinking of returning to my painting and sculpture. I always promised I would when I got too old for the music business. I can’t see that happening anytime soon though.
I love travelling. I just came back from a few days in Marrakesh. I love all the Arabic art and decor, and yes, hiking as you call it… and cooking. And I am now a bloody grandad, so I love hanging out with this new generation. I have two – they are both babies. They better not ever call me a Goth!!! :)
Thanks for the InterView Ilker!!! Appreciated!
People… do check out our various sites for more on what we are up to!
Photos provided courtesy of Attrition