Melting industrial mischief and psychedelic substances, Denver, Colorado’s LSD_25xp lives up to its name. Calling upon the sleaze of TKK and PIG while letting a love of horror soundtracks burn brightly, ReGen Magazine now presents to you LSD_25xp’s entry on The 6ix List!
Tell us a bit about what you are up to musically?
Fante: Currently, I am debating on doing a local Colorado tour or releasing another album; not much to say about either yet as they are still in the works, but I have some fun things brewing in my mind and they need to come out. I’ve also been itching to do the film associated with The Road Kill Rituals album, but that is still on the drawing board and cannot be confirmed yet.
The 6ix List
6 favorite artists/bands/musicians
Fante: Well six favorite artists is easy but expanding on them is hard…
Fante: Oh, so many reasons go into these selections – musical style, inspiration, brilliance in all aspects of their genres. Les Baxter inspires me on more of an easy listening level, helping to inspire me with those groovy satanic smooth jungle beats. My Life with the Thrill Kult… well, they inspire me to be bolder, their song structures, beats, sounds, and lyrics are a beautiful chaotic mix of neon dayglo rhythm laced with vibrant hallucinations. PIG, ohGr, and cEvin Ky I feel can be placed in the same reasoning as TKK, but they just have vastly different styles and each possesses its own unique quality. Now, we get to the beautiful and amazing being that is the pure PANdrogyne, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, a keystone in the foundation of the industrial/experimental genre. There were none before them and there will be none after them. They are truly very unique and special and more people need to hear their message.
6 favorite albums
Fante: I choose these albums because they just reiterate my point above of how influential these groups and individuals have helped provide the inspiration that fuels the machine that is PaPa BetA in LSD_25xp.
6 inspirations outside of music
LSD_25xp
