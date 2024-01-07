Jan 2024 07

ReGen Magazine: Top 50 Albums of 20230

Posted In Blog,Other Articles

Article Header
 
Through even the most turbulent and tumultuous of events, music persists as an artform that provides succor and support. It would be folly to try to adequately summarize all of 2023; suffice to say, it was a year… same as any other – good for some, terrible for others. And through it all, music remains a steadfast source of encouragement and enrichment. Sure, individual tastes may vary, so the very notion of a “best of the year” list such as this is as subject to personal opinion as any album critique, but hey… isn’t that part of the fun? We here at ReGen have always stressed that discussion of these tastes and opinions should lead to a firmer and more enjoyable understanding of just what it is that we all love about music… and there was a lot of music to be heard in 2023.
With that said, ReGen Magazine is happy to present to you our “Top 50 Albums of 2023,” as selected by the publication’s active staff members. As always, this list is by no means intended to suggest that these 50 albums alone are all the past year had to offer, but is more of a sampling of those albums that ReGen considers to be among the most exceptional of the year. In past years, it had been stressed that the listing was not ranked in a particular order – the lists were merely a showcase of noteworthy albums in no specific order, and such is the case for 2023. This is not a competition… all 50 of the records on this list deserve praise and recognition.
We hope that you enjoy ReGen Magazine‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2023.”

 

  1. Godflesh_Purge
    Godflesh
    Album: Purge
    Label: Avalanche Recordings
    Release Date: 2023-06-09

    2.  
     

  2. Cyanotic_TheAfterEffect
    Cyanotic
    Album: The After Effect
    Label: Glitch Mode Recordings
    Release Date: 2023-09-09

    3.  
     

  3. Terminal_TheNewRepublic
    Terminal
    Album: The New Republic
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2023-08-25

    4.  
     

  4. UnitcodeMachine_CriticalFault
    Unitcode:Machine
    Album: Critical Fault
    Label: COP International
    Release Date: 2023-10-06

    5.  
     

  5. Crosses_GGBILUD
    ††† (Crosses)
    Album: Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete
    Label: Warner Records
    Release Date: 2023-10-13

    6.  
     

  6. ACovenantofThorns_Ashes
    A Covenant of Thorns
    Album: Ashes
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2023-05-06

    7.  
     

  7. genCAB_SignatureFlaws
    genCAB
    Album: Signature Flaws
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2023-10-20

    8.  
     

  8. LeadintoGold_TheEternalPresent
    Lead into Gold
    Album: The Eternal Present
    Label: Artoffact Records
    Release Date: 2023-04-21

    9.  
     

  9. BestialMouths_ROTTinmyskin
    Bestial Mouths
    Album: R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)
    Label: Negative Gain Productions
    Release Date: 2023-08-11

    10.  
     

  10. MORISBLAK_BurialVoid
    MOЯIS BLAK
    Album: Burial + Void
    Label: SHVDOW Records
    Release Date: 2023-02-24

    11.  
     

  11. FeverRay_RadicalRomantics
    Fever Ray
    Album: Radical Romantics
    Label: Mute Records
    Release Date: 2023-03-10

    12.  
     

  12. HEALTH_RatWars
    HEALTH
    Album: Rat Wars
    Label: Loma Vista Recordings
    Release Date: 2023-12-07

    13.  
     

  13. Vosh_Vessel
    VOSH
    Album: Vessel
    Label: Trash Casual
    Release Date: 2023-03-03

    14.  
     

  14. BebornBeton_DarknessFallsAgain
    Beborn Beton
    Album: Darkness Falls Again
    Label: Dependent Records
    Release Date: 2023-03-17

    15.  
     

  15. 51Peg_AVersion
    51 Peg
    Album: A\Version
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2023-04-11

    16.  
     

  16. ChokeChain_Mortality
    Choke Chain
    Album: Mortality
    Label: Phage Tapes
    Release Date: 2023-09-22

    17.  
     

  17. TheAllegorist_TEKHENU
    The Allegorist
    Album: TEKHENU
    Label: Awaken Chronicles
    Release Date: 2023-05-05

    18.  
     

  18. IAMX_FaultLines
    IAMX
    Album: Fault Lines
    Label: UNFALL Productions
    Release Date: 2023-05-12

    19.  
     

  19. BARAHARI_LesserGods
    BARA HARI
    Album: Lesser Gods
    Label: Re:Mission Entertainment
    Release Date: 2023-05-26

    20.  
     

  20. Yeule_softscars
    Yeule
    Album: softscars
    Label: Ninja Tune
    Release Date: 2023-09-22

    21.  
     

  21. BedlessBones_MireofMercury
    Bedless Bones
    Album: Mire of Mercury
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2023-11-03

    22.  
     

  22. TheBellwetherSyndicate_VestigeandVigil
    The Bellwether Syndicate
    Album: Vestige & Vigil
    Label: Sett Records
    Release Date: 2023-04-28

    23.  
     

  23. KingYosef_AnUnderlyingHum
    King Yosef
    Album: An Underlying Hum
    Label: Bleakhouse
    Release Date: 2023-04-28

    24.  
     

  24. KANGA_UnderGlass
    KANGA
    Album: Under Glass
    Label: Artoffact Records
    Release Date: 2023-10-06

    25.  
     

  25. TheDeadMilkmen_QuakerCityQuietPills
    The Dead Milkmen
    Album: Quaker City Quiet Pills
    Label: The Giving Groove
    Release Date: 2023-06-09

    26.  
     

  26. Venamoris_DrowninEmotion
    Venamoris
    Album: Drown in Emotion
    Label: Three One G Records
    Release Date: 2023-02-10

    27.  
     

  27. NuovoTestamento_LoveLines
    Nuovo Testamento
    Album: Love Lines
    Label: Discoteca Italia
    Release Date: 2023-03-03

    28.  
     

  28. KOANSound_LedByAncientLight
    KOAN Sound
    Album: Led By Ancient Light
    Label: Shoshin
    Release Date: 2023-09-08

    29.  
     

  29. EBtG_Fuse
    Everything But the Girl
    Album: Fuse
    Label: Buzzin’ Fly Records
    Release Date: 2023-04-21

    30.  
     

  30. XMtP_Superstition
    X Marks the Pedwalk
    Album: Superstition
    Label: Meshwork
    Release Date: 2023-11-10

    31.  
     

  31. BlushResponse_Neuroscape
    Blush Response
    Album: Neuroscape
    Label: Megastructure_
    Release Date: 2023-04-04

    32.  
     

  32. Slighter_ThisFutileEngine
    Slighter
    Album: This Futile Engine
    Label: Confusion Inc. / Brutal Resonance Records
    Release Date: 2023-07-31

    33.  
     

  33. Korine_Tear
    Korine
    Album: Tear
    Label: Born Losers Records / Avant! Records
    Release Date: 2023-02-17

    34.  
     

  34. AutumnsGreySolace_CeasetoExist
    Autumn’s Grey Solace
    Album: Cease to Exist
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2023-09-23

    35.  
     

  35. Swans_TheBeggar
    Swans
    Album: The Beggar
    Label: Young God Records / Mute Records
    Release Date: 2023-06-30

    36.  
     

  36. Arabrot_OfDarknessandLight
    Årabrot
    Album: Of Darkness and Light
    Label: Pelagic Records
    Release Date: 2023-10-13

    37.  
     

  37. JKFlesh_NoExits
    JK Flesh
    Album: No Exits
    Label: Avalanche Recordings
    Release Date: 2023-09-11

    38.  
     

  38. KENmode_VOID
    KEN mode
    Album: VOID
    Label: Artoffact Records
    Release Date: 2023-09-22

    39.  
     

  39. MagneticSkies_EmpireFalling
    Magnetic Skies
    Album: Empire Falling
    Label: ReprinT Records
    Release Date: 2023-11-03

    40.  
     

  40. Kita_Tyhjio
    Kita
    Album: Tyhjiö
    Label: No Profit Recordings
    Release Date: 2023-08-11

    41.  
     

  41. 3TEETH_EndEx
    3Teeth
    Album: EndEx
    Label: Century Media
    Release Date: 2023-09-22

    42.  
     

  42. Uranium_PureNuclearDeath
    Uranium
    Album: Pure Nuclear Death
    Label: Sentient Ruin Laboratories
    Release Date: 2023-10-06

    43.  
     

  43. Rein_GodIsaWoman
    Rein
    Album: God is a Woman
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2023-11-30

    44.  
     

  44. Morlocks_PraisetheIconoclast
    Morlocks
    Album: Praise the Iconoclast
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2023-10-06

    45.  
     

  45. Ringfinger_InaBlackFrame
    Ringfinger
    Album: In a Black Frame
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2023-10-15

    46.  
     

  46. Filter_TheAlgorithm
    Filter
    Album: The Algorithm
    Label: Golden Robot Records
    Release Date: 2023-08-25

    47.  
     

  47. PlaguePits_Creatures
    Plague Pits
    Album: Creatures
    Label: Transnecropolitan
    Release Date: 2023-09-30

    48.  
     

  48. Neuroticfish_TDotHH
    Neuroticfish
    Album: The Demystification of the Human Heart
    Label: Non Ordinary Records
    Release Date: 2023-12-15

    49.  
     

  49. RandolphMortimer_TheIncompleteTruth
    Randolph & Mortimer
    Album: The Incomplete Truth
    Label: Surface Reality Records
    Release Date: 2023-03-27

    50.  
     

  50. Emarosa_Sting
    Emarosa
    Album: Sting
    Label: Out of Line Music
    Release Date: 2023-01-27

    51.  
     

 

Any list of this sort is sure to have a subset of honorable mentions, because narrowing the list of albums down to 50 is no easy task, nor can it be truly completely representative of the “best of the year.” There is also the consideration of the changing demands of the consumer and the industry, with recent years seeing a prevalence of shorter EP releases over longer formats. With that in mind, ReGen will soon be presenting a listing of our “Top 20 EPs of 2023,” which will also including our honorable mentions of the year… be on the lookout!

 
Editor-in-Chief
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
ReGen Magazine Staff

 

Godflesh_Purge
Cyanotic_TheAfterEffect
Terminal_TheNewRepublic
Crosses_GGBILUD
ACovenantofThorns_Ashes
genCAB_SignatureFlaws
LeadintoGold_TheEternalPresent
BestialMouths_ROTTinmyskin
MORISBLAK_BurialVoid
FeverRay_RadicalRomantics
HEALTH_RatWars
Vosh_Vessel
BebornBeton_DarknessFallsAgain
51Peg_AVersion
ChokeChain_Mortality
TheAllegorist_TEKHENU
IAMX_FaultLines
BARAHARI_LesserGods
BedlessBones_MireofMercury
TheBellwetherSyndicate_VestigeandVigil
KingYosef_AnUnderlyingHum
KANGA_UnderGlass
TheDeadMilkmen_QuakerCityQuietPills
Venamoris_DrowninEmotion
NuovoTestamento_LoveLines
KOANSound_LedByAncientLight
EBtG_Fuse
XMtP_Superstition
BlushResponse_Neuroscape
Slighter_ThisFutileEngine
Korine_Tear
AutumnsGreySolace_CeasetoExist
Swans_TheBeggar
Arabrot_OfDarknessandLight
JKFlesh_NoExits
KENmode_VOID
MagneticSkies_EmpireFalling
Kita_Tyhjio
3TEETH_EndEx
Uranium_PureNuclearDeath
Rein_GodIsaWoman
Morlocks_PraisetheIconoclast
Ringfinger_InaBlackFrame
Filter_TheAlgorithm
PlaguePits_Creatures
Neuroticfish_TDotHH
RandolphMortimer_TheIncompleteTruth
Emarosa_Sting
UnitcodeMachine_CriticalFault
Yeule_softscars

[Show as slideshow]

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine