Through even the most turbulent and tumultuous of events, music persists as an artform that provides succor and support. It would be folly to try to adequately summarize all of 2023; suffice to say, it was a year… same as any other – good for some, terrible for others. And through it all, music remains a steadfast source of encouragement and enrichment. Sure, individual tastes may vary, so the very notion of a “best of the year” list such as this is as subject to personal opinion as any album critique, but hey… isn’t that part of the fun? We here at ReGen have always stressed that discussion of these tastes and opinions should lead to a firmer and more enjoyable understanding of just what it is that we all love about music… and there was a lot of music to be heard in 2023.
With that said, ReGen Magazine is happy to present to you our “Top 50 Albums of 2023,” as selected by the publication’s active staff members. As always, this list is by no means intended to suggest that these 50 albums alone are all the past year had to offer, but is more of a sampling of those albums that ReGen considers to be among the most exceptional of the year. In past years, it had been stressed that the listing was not ranked in a particular order – the lists were merely a showcase of noteworthy albums in no specific order, and such is the case for 2023. This is not a competition… all 50 of the records on this list deserve praise and recognition.
We hope that you enjoy ReGen Magazine‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2023.”
-
Godflesh
Album: Purge
Label: Avalanche Recordings
Release Date: 2023-06-09
-
Cyanotic
Album: The After Effect
Label: Glitch Mode Recordings
Release Date: 2023-09-09
-
Terminal
Album: The New Republic
Label: Metropolis Records
Release Date: 2023-08-25
-
Unitcode:Machine
Album: Critical Fault
Label: COP International
Release Date: 2023-10-06
-
††† (Crosses)
Album: Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete
Label: Warner Records
Release Date: 2023-10-13
-
A Covenant of Thorns
Album: Ashes
Label: Self-released
Release Date: 2023-05-06
-
genCAB
Album: Signature Flaws
Label: Metropolis Records
Release Date: 2023-10-20
-
Lead into Gold
Album: The Eternal Present
Label: Artoffact Records
Release Date: 2023-04-21
-
Bestial Mouths
Album: R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)
Label: Negative Gain Productions
Release Date: 2023-08-11
-
MOЯIS BLAK
Album: Burial + Void
Label: SHVDOW Records
Release Date: 2023-02-24
-
Fever Ray
Album: Radical Romantics
Label: Mute Records
Release Date: 2023-03-10
-
HEALTH
Album: Rat Wars
Label: Loma Vista Recordings
Release Date: 2023-12-07
-
VOSH
Album: Vessel
Label: Trash Casual
Release Date: 2023-03-03
-
Beborn Beton
Album: Darkness Falls Again
Label: Dependent Records
Release Date: 2023-03-17
-
51 Peg
Album: A\Version
Label: Self-released
Release Date: 2023-04-11
-
Choke Chain
Album: Mortality
Label: Phage Tapes
Release Date: 2023-09-22
-
The Allegorist
Album: TEKHENU
Label: Awaken Chronicles
Release Date: 2023-05-05
-
IAMX
Album: Fault Lines
Label: UNFALL Productions
Release Date: 2023-05-12
-
BARA HARI
Album: Lesser Gods
Label: Re:Mission Entertainment
Release Date: 2023-05-26
-
Yeule
Album: softscars
Label: Ninja Tune
Release Date: 2023-09-22
-
Bedless Bones
Album: Mire of Mercury
Label: Metropolis Records
Release Date: 2023-11-03
-
The Bellwether Syndicate
Album: Vestige & Vigil
Label: Sett Records
Release Date: 2023-04-28
-
King Yosef
Album: An Underlying Hum
Label: Bleakhouse
Release Date: 2023-04-28
-
KANGA
Album: Under Glass
Label: Artoffact Records
Release Date: 2023-10-06
-
The Dead Milkmen
Album: Quaker City Quiet Pills
Label: The Giving Groove
Release Date: 2023-06-09
-
Venamoris
Album: Drown in Emotion
Label: Three One G Records
Release Date: 2023-02-10
-
Nuovo Testamento
Album: Love Lines
Label: Discoteca Italia
Release Date: 2023-03-03
-
KOAN Sound
Album: Led By Ancient Light
Label: Shoshin
Release Date: 2023-09-08
-
Everything But the Girl
Album: Fuse
Label: Buzzin’ Fly Records
Release Date: 2023-04-21
-
X Marks the Pedwalk
Album: Superstition
Label: Meshwork
Release Date: 2023-11-10
-
Blush Response
Album: Neuroscape
Label: Megastructure_
Release Date: 2023-04-04
-
Slighter
Album: This Futile Engine
Label: Confusion Inc. / Brutal Resonance Records
Release Date: 2023-07-31
-
Korine
Album: Tear
Label: Born Losers Records / Avant! Records
Release Date: 2023-02-17
-
Autumn’s Grey Solace
Album: Cease to Exist
Label: Self-released
Release Date: 2023-09-23
-
Swans
Album: The Beggar
Label: Young God Records / Mute Records
Release Date: 2023-06-30
-
Årabrot
Album: Of Darkness and Light
Label: Pelagic Records
Release Date: 2023-10-13
-
JK Flesh
Album: No Exits
Label: Avalanche Recordings
Release Date: 2023-09-11
-
KEN mode
Album: VOID
Label: Artoffact Records
Release Date: 2023-09-22
-
Magnetic Skies
Album: Empire Falling
Label: ReprinT Records
Release Date: 2023-11-03
-
Kita
Album: Tyhjiö
Label: No Profit Recordings
Release Date: 2023-08-11
-
3Teeth
Album: EndEx
Label: Century Media
Release Date: 2023-09-22
-
Uranium
Album: Pure Nuclear Death
Label: Sentient Ruin Laboratories
Release Date: 2023-10-06
-
Rein
Album: God is a Woman
Label: Self-released
Release Date: 2023-11-30
-
Morlocks
Album: Praise the Iconoclast
Label: Metropolis Records
Release Date: 2023-10-06
-
Ringfinger
Album: In a Black Frame
Label: Self-released
Release Date: 2023-10-15
-
Filter
Album: The Algorithm
Label: Golden Robot Records
Release Date: 2023-08-25
-
Plague Pits
Album: Creatures
Label: Transnecropolitan
Release Date: 2023-09-30
-
Neuroticfish
Album: The Demystification of the Human Heart
Label: Non Ordinary Records
Release Date: 2023-12-15
-
Randolph & Mortimer
Album: The Incomplete Truth
Label: Surface Reality Records
Release Date: 2023-03-27
-
Emarosa
Album: Sting
Label: Out of Line Music
Release Date: 2023-01-27
Any list of this sort is sure to have a subset of honorable mentions, because narrowing the list of albums down to 50 is no easy task, nor can it be truly completely representative of the “best of the year.” There is also the consideration of the changing demands of the consumer and the industry, with recent years seeing a prevalence of shorter EP releases over longer formats. With that in mind, ReGen will soon be presenting a listing of our “Top 20 EPs of 2023,” which will also including our honorable mentions of the year… be on the lookout!
