



Through even the most turbulent and tumultuous of events, music persists as an artform that provides succor and support. It would be folly to try to adequately summarize all of 2023; suffice to say, it was a year… same as any other – good for some, terrible for others. And through it all, music remains a steadfast source of encouragement and enrichment. Sure, individual tastes may vary, so the very notion of a “best of the year” list such as this is as subject to personal opinion as any album critique, but hey… isn’t that part of the fun? We here at ReGen have always stressed that discussion of these tastes and opinions should lead to a firmer and more enjoyable understanding of just what it is that we all love about music… and there was a lot of music to be heard in 2023.

With that said, ReGen Magazine is happy to present to you our “Top 50 Albums of 2023,” as selected by the publication’s active staff members. As always, this list is by no means intended to suggest that these 50 albums alone are all the past year had to offer, but is more of a sampling of those albums that ReGen considers to be among the most exceptional of the year. In past years, it had been stressed that the listing was not ranked in a particular order – the lists were merely a showcase of noteworthy albums in no specific order, and such is the case for 2023. This is not a competition… all 50 of the records on this list deserve praise and recognition.

We hope that you enjoy ReGen Magazine ‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2023.”

Godflesh

Album: Purge

Label: Avalanche Recordings

Release Date: 2023-06-09

Cyanotic

Album: The After Effect

Label: Glitch Mode Recordings

Release Date: 2023-09-09

Terminal

Album: The New Republic

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-08-25

Unitcode:Machine

Album: Critical Fault

Label: COP International

Release Date: 2023-10-06

††† (Crosses)

Album: Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete

Label: Warner Records

Release Date: 2023-10-13

A Covenant of Thorns

Album: Ashes

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-05-06

genCAB

Album: Signature Flaws

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-10-20

Lead into Gold

Album: The Eternal Present

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-04-21

Bestial Mouths

Album: R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2023-08-11

MOЯIS BLAK

Album: Burial + Void

Label: SHVDOW Records

Release Date: 2023-02-24

Fever Ray

Album: Radical Romantics

Label: Mute Records

Release Date: 2023-03-10

HEALTH

Album: Rat Wars

Label: Loma Vista Recordings

Release Date: 2023-12-07

VOSH

Album: Vessel

Label: Trash Casual

Release Date: 2023-03-03

Beborn Beton

Album: Darkness Falls Again

Label: Dependent Records

Release Date: 2023-03-17

51 Peg

Album: A\Version

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-04-11

Choke Chain

Album: Mortality

Label: Phage Tapes

Release Date: 2023-09-22

The Allegorist

Album: TEKHENU

Label: Awaken Chronicles

Release Date: 2023-05-05

IAMX

Album: Fault Lines

Label: UNFALL Productions

Release Date: 2023-05-12

BARA HARI

Album: Lesser Gods

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2023-05-26

Yeule

Album: softscars

Label: Ninja Tune

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Bedless Bones

Album: Mire of Mercury

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-11-03

The Bellwether Syndicate

Album: Vestige & Vigil

Label: Sett Records

Release Date: 2023-04-28

King Yosef

Album: An Underlying Hum

Label: Bleakhouse

Release Date: 2023-04-28

KANGA

Album: Under Glass

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-10-06

The Dead Milkmen

Album: Quaker City Quiet Pills

Label: The Giving Groove

Release Date: 2023-06-09

Venamoris

Album: Drown in Emotion

Label: Three One G Records

Release Date: 2023-02-10

Nuovo Testamento

Album: Love Lines

Label: Discoteca Italia

Release Date: 2023-03-03

KOAN Sound

Album: Led By Ancient Light

Label: Shoshin

Release Date: 2023-09-08

Everything But the Girl

Album: Fuse

Label: Buzzin’ Fly Records

Release Date: 2023-04-21

X Marks the Pedwalk

Album: Superstition

Label: Meshwork

Release Date: 2023-11-10

Blush Response

Album: Neuroscape

Label: Megastructure_

Release Date: 2023-04-04

Slighter

Album: This Futile Engine

Label: Confusion Inc. / Brutal Resonance Records

Release Date: 2023-07-31

Korine

Album: Tear

Label: Born Losers Records / Avant! Records

Release Date: 2023-02-17

Autumn’s Grey Solace

Album: Cease to Exist

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-09-23

Swans

Album: The Beggar

Label: Young God Records / Mute Records

Release Date: 2023-06-30

Årabrot

Album: Of Darkness and Light

Label: Pelagic Records

Release Date: 2023-10-13

JK Flesh

Album: No Exits

Label: Avalanche Recordings

Release Date: 2023-09-11

KEN mode

Album: VOID

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Magnetic Skies

Album: Empire Falling

Label: ReprinT Records

Release Date: 2023-11-03

Kita

Album: Tyhjiö

Label: No Profit Recordings

Release Date: 2023-08-11

3Teeth

Album: EndEx

Label: Century Media

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Uranium

Album: Pure Nuclear Death

Label: Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Release Date: 2023-10-06

Rein

Album: God is a Woman

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-11-30

Morlocks

Album: Praise the Iconoclast

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-10-06

Ringfinger

Album: In a Black Frame

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-15

Filter

Album: The Algorithm

Label: Golden Robot Records

Release Date: 2023-08-25

Plague Pits

Album: Creatures

Label: Transnecropolitan

Release Date: 2023-09-30

Neuroticfish

Album: The Demystification of the Human Heart

Label: Non Ordinary Records

Release Date: 2023-12-15

Randolph & Mortimer

Album: The Incomplete Truth

Label: Surface Reality Records

Release Date: 2023-03-27

Emarosa

Album: Sting

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2023-01-27



Any list of this sort is sure to have a subset of honorable mentions, because narrowing the list of albums down to 50 is no easy task, nor can it be truly completely representative of the “best of the year.” There is also the consideration of the changing demands of the consumer and the industry, with recent years seeing a prevalence of shorter EP releases over longer formats. With that in mind, ReGen will soon be presenting a listing of our “Top 20 EPs of 2023,” which will also including our honorable mentions of the year… be on the lookout!



Editor-in-Chief

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

ReGen Magazine Staff



