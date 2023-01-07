Jan 2023 07

ReGen Magazine: Top 50 Albums of 20220

Posted In Blog,Other Articles

Article Header
 
So… much… music!” Such were the words uttered by ReGen Magazine editor-in-chief Ilker Yücel when the very prospect of assembling another list of the last year’s top albums had arisen. Still, succumbing to an innate masochism, and now with an oddly willing and enthusiastic contingent of opinionated minions to provide assistance… well, it was no less arduous a task. But all flippancy aside, the plethora of music that is being created now demonstrates the unmitigated power of this particular artform to thrive in the most dire circumstances; sure, the pandemic seems to have tapered off, but its lasting effects on our health – physical, mental, societal, economical – is quite palpable. Tours and festivals returned, revealing the potent desire of the masses to experience music in the live environment again, while also exhibiting the painful realities of our world in distress. Of course, debates about the true extent of causes and consequences would likely be more divisive than informative, not to mention that it would distract from the key point to be made here: the world thrives on music. Can it be said that more music is being made and shared now than ever at any point in our history? Oh yes, and we here at ReGen could not be happier about that.
So, here we present to you, ReGen Magazine‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2022,” as selected by all of the publication’s active staff members. As was the case in 2021, there was simply no possibility of relegating the list to a mere 20, nor would we dare to suggest that even these 50 alone are all the past year had to offer; rather, this listing is simply that sampling of albums that ReGen considers to have been exceptional releases in 2022. Nevertheless, it must be stressed that none of these entries are a ranking of merit or aesthetic quality… this is not a competition, but simply a showcase of those artists and albums worthy of attention and praise.
To any artists who may be displeased by your number placement, rest assured that it doesn’t mean we think your album was better than the one below you or worse than the one above you. All 50 of you are stars in our eyes, shiningly brilliantly!
We hope that you enjoy ReGen Magazine‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2022.”

 

  1. AuthorPunisher_Kruller
    Author & Punisher
    Album: KR​Ü​LLER
    Label: Relapse Records
    Release Date: 2022-02-11

    2.  
     

  2. GregPuciato_Mirrorcell
    Greg Puciato
    Album: Mirrorcell
    Label: Federal Prisoner
    Release Date: 2022-06-24

    3.  
     

  3. ESA_DesignerCarnage
    ESA
    Album: Designer Carnage
    Label: Negative Gain Productions
    Release Date: 2022-02-14

    4.  
     

  4. GGGOLDDD_ThisShameShouldNotBeMine
    GGGOLDDD
    Album: This Shame Should Not Be Mine
    Label: Artoffact Records
    Release Date: 2022-04-01

    5.  
     

  5. RabbitJunk_ApocalypseForBeginners
    Rabbit Junk
    Album: Apocalypse For Beginners
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2022-10-21

    6.  
     

  6. KMFDM_HYENA
    KMFDM
    Album: HYËNA
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2022-09-09

    7.  
     

  7. SilverWalks_VariousPositions
    Silver Walks
    Album: Various Positions
    Label: Distortion Productions
    Release Date: 2022-06-10

    8.  
     

  8. WetLeg_WetLeg
    Wet Leg
    Album: Wet Leg
    Label: Domino Recording Co.
    Release Date: 2022-04-08

    9.  
     

  9. Ashenspire_HostileArchitecture
    Ashenspire
    Album: Hostile Architecture
    Label: Aural Music
    Release Date: 2022-05-27

    10.  
     

  10. PanicPriest_Psychogoria
    Panic Priest
    Album: Psychogoria
    Label: Midnight Mannequin Records
    Release Date: 2022-12-02

    11.  
     

  11. Autoclav11_GLBrDotS
    Autoclav1.1
    Album: Gone Long Before the Death of the Sun
    Label: Audiophob
    Release Date: 2022-04-01

    12.  
     

  12. PIG_TheMercilessLight
    PIG
    Album: The Merciless Light
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2022-09-23

    13.  
     

  13. Kollaps_UntiltheDayIDie
    Kollaps
    Album: Until the Day I Die
    Label: Cold Spring
    Release Date: 2022-06-24

    14.  
     

  14. TheSoftMoon_Exister
    The Soft Moon
    Album: Exister
    Label: Sacred Bones Records
    Release Date: 2022-09-23

    15.  
     

  15. IParasite_Osterlanden
    I, Parasite
    Album: Österlanden
    Label: Dark Vision Media
    Release Date: 2022-09-02

    16.  
     

  16. Backxwash_HHSCFETWaS
    Backxwash
    Album: His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We are Suffering
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2022-10-31

    17.  
     

  17. JosiePace_IV0X10V5
    Josie Pace
    Album: IV0X10V5
    Label: Negative Gain Productions
    Release Date: 2022-02-04

    18.  
     

  18. StabbingWestward_ChasingGhosts
    Stabbing Westward
    Album: Chasing Ghosts
    Label: COP International
    Release Date: 2022-03-18

    19.  
     

  19. Ho99o9_Skin
    Ho99o9
    Album: Skin
    Label: DTA Records / Elektra Records
    Release Date: 2022-03-11

    20.  
     

  20. BlackMagnet_BodyProphecy
    Black Magnet
    Album: Body Prophecy
    Label: 20 Buck Spin
    Release Date: 2022-06-14

    21.  
     

  21. SRSQ_EverCrashing
    SRSQ
    Album: Ever Crashing
    Label: Dais Records
    Release Date: 2022-08-01

    22.  
     

  22. PsyclonNine_LesstoHeaven
    Psyclon Nine
    Album: Less to Heaven
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2022-08-19

    23.  
     

  23. DeafClub_ProductiveDisruption
    Deaf Club
    Album: Productive Disruption
    Label: Three One G Records
    Release Date: 2022-01-06

    24.  
     

  24. KillShelter_Asylum
    Kill Shelter
    Album: Asylum
    Label: Metropolis Records / Manic Depression Records
    Release Date: 2022-07-15

    25.  
     

  25. TearsForFears_TheTippingPoint
    Tears For Fears
    Album: The Tipping Point
    Label: Concord Records
    Release Date: 2022-02-25

    26.  
     

  26. NullDevice_TheEmeraldAge
    Null Device
    Album: The Emerald Age
    Label: Distortion Productions
    Release Date: 2022-011-04

    27.  
     

  27. BILE_PotFarmerVol2
    BILE
    Album: Pot Farmer, Vol. 2
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2022-08-15

    28.  
     

  28. MinuitMachine_24
    Minuit Machine
    Album: 24
    Label: Synth Religion
    Release Date: 2022-11-04

    29.  
     

  29. SINE_MantisComplete
    SINE
    Album: Mantis Complete
    Label: eMERGENCY hEARTS
    Release Date: 2022-11-11

    30.  
     

  30. BoyHarsher_TheRunner
    Boy Harsher
    Album: The Runner (Original Soundtrack)
    Label: Nude Club Records
    Release Date: 2022-01-21

    31.  
     

  31. FreqGen_Future1990s
    FreqGen
    Album: Future 1990s
    Label: FiXT Neon
    Release Date: 2022-11-11

    32.  
     

  32. genCAB_ThoughtsBeyondWords
    genCAB
    Album: Thoughts Beyond Words
    Label: Negative Gain Productions
    Release Date: 2022-01-14

    33.  
     

  33. UNKLE_R​o​ninII
    Unkle
    Album: Rōnin II
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2022-08-31

    34.  
     

  34. CurseMackey_ImmoralEmporium
    Curse Mackey
    Album: Immoral Emporium
    Label: Negative Gain Productions
    Release Date: 2022-09-09

    35.  
     

  35. QueenKwong_CouplesOnly
    Queen Kwong
    Album: Couples Only
    Label: Sonic Ritual
    Release Date: 2022-07-12

    36.  
     

  36. SIERRA_SeeMeNow

    Album: See Me Now
    Label: Universal Music Group
    Release Date: 2022-10-25

    37.  
     

  37. ThenComesSilence_Hunger
    Then Comes Silence
    Album: Hunger
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2022-07-01

    38.  
     

  38. iVardensphere_Ragemaker
    iVardensphere
    Album: Ragemaker
    Label: Metropolis Records
    Release Date: 2022-02-04

    39.  
     

  39. BlutAusNord_DisharmoniumUndreamableAbysses
    Blut Aus Nord
    Album: Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses
    Label: Debemur Morti Productions
    Release Date: 2022-05-20

    40.  
     

  40. VandalMoon_QueenoftheNight
    Vandal Moon
    Album: Queen of the Night
    Label: Starfield Music
    Release Date: 2022-08-19

    41.  
     

  41. NoiseUnit_CheebaCityBlues
    Noise Unit
    Album: Cheeba City Blues
    Label: Artoffact Records
    Release Date: 2022-10-21

    42.  
     

  42. Collide_NotesFromtheUniverse
    Collide
    Album: Notes From the Universe
    Label: Noiseplus Music
    Release Date: 2022-02-22

    43.  
     

  43. TraceAmount_AntiBodyLanguage
    Trace Amount
    Album: Anti Body Language
    Label: Federal Prisoner
    Release Date: 2022-04-15

    44.  
     

  44. Encephalon_Echoes
    Encephalon
    Album: Echoes
    Label: Artoffact Records
    Release Date: 2022-06-03

    45.  
     

  45. EvaX_IDreamofaReality
    Eva X
    Album: I Dream of a Reality
    Label: Distortion Productions
    Release Date: 2022-09-09

    46.  
     

  46. BillyHowardel_WhatNormalWas
    Billy Howardel
    Album: What Normal Was
    Label: Alchemy Recordings
    Release Date: 2022-05-27

    47.  
     

  47. TangerineDream_Raum
    Tangerine Dream
    Album: Raum
    Label: KSCOPE / Eastgate Music
    Release Date: 2022-02-25

    48.  
     

  48. RhysFulber_CollapsingEmpires
    Rhys Fulber
    Album: Collapsing Empires
    Label: Sonic Groove Records
    Release Date: 2022-05-06

    49.  
     

  49. CarpenterBrut_LeatherTerror
    Carpenter Brut
    Album: Leather Terror
    Label: No Quarter Productions
    Release Date: 2022-04-01

    50.  
     

  50. SisterCell_Nemesis
    Sister Cell
    Album: Nemesis
    Label: Self-released
    Release Date: 2022-01-01

    51.  
     

 

Of course, what would such a listing be without a few honorable mentions? As mentioned, narrowing down the list to 50 was not easy, and there were plenty of albums and artists with releases in 2022 that could also be counted among the best of the year. One such item would be ADULT., whose Becoming Undone was a prime example of the current wave of electro/punk, hearkening back to the early days of the genre, pushing forward into new fusions of sonic decay and aggression. The same could be said of the incomparable Mona Mur with her Snake Island album, a darkly melodic refinement of the brazen proto-industrial sound of her early years, or Stephen Mallinder with his tick tick tick album, demonstrating the same pioneering spirit he displayed with Cabaret Voltaire, updated for the modern era. Industrialized rock and metal gems like Derision Cult’s Mercenary Notes Pt. 1, Dread Risks’ Automated Disappointment, or Cult Hypnotica by longstanding coldwave manglers The Clay People, along with the emotive yet crushing ambient soundscapes of The Allegorist’s Blind Emperor or Zola Jesus’ Arkhon also stood out, as well as the legendary Chris Connelly paying tribute to the trailblazing majesty of Nico on his Eulogy to Christa. Darkher gave us the doom-laden The Buried Storm, Night Terrors plunged us into post-vaporwave industrial mayhem on Zenith, while Danny Elfman and HEALTH redefined their music with collaborative remix albums Bigger. Messier. and DISCO4 :: Part II, respectively.
We could go on, but we have 2023 to look forward to now, and there promises to be much more to behold and enjoy. ReGen extends its gratitude to all of you reading this; we hope you’ve enjoyed our “Top 50 Albums of 2022,” and that you’ll stick with us as we do our best to “ReGenerate Your Minds.”

 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
ReGen Magazine Staff

 

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine