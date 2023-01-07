



“So… much… music!” Such were the words uttered by ReGen Magazine editor-in-chief Ilker Yücel when the very prospect of assembling another list of the last year’s top albums had arisen. Still, succumbing to an innate masochism, and now with an oddly willing and enthusiastic contingent of opinionated minions to provide assistance… well, it was no less arduous a task. But all flippancy aside, the plethora of music that is being created now demonstrates the unmitigated power of this particular artform to thrive in the most dire circumstances; sure, the pandemic seems to have tapered off, but its lasting effects on our health – physical, mental, societal, economical – is quite palpable. Tours and festivals returned, revealing the potent desire of the masses to experience music in the live environment again, while also exhibiting the painful realities of our world in distress. Of course, debates about the true extent of causes and consequences would likely be more divisive than informative, not to mention that it would distract from the key point to be made here: the world thrives on music. Can it be said that more music is being made and shared now than ever at any point in our history? Oh yes, and we here at ReGen could not be happier about that.

So, here we present to you, ReGen Magazine ‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2022,” as selected by all of the publication’s active staff members. As was the case in 2021, there was simply no possibility of relegating the list to a mere 20, nor would we dare to suggest that even these 50 alone are all the past year had to offer; rather, this listing is simply that sampling of albums that ReGen considers to have been exceptional releases in 2022. Nevertheless, it must be stressed that none of these entries are a ranking of merit or aesthetic quality… this is not a competition, but simply a showcase of those artists and albums worthy of attention and praise.

To any artists who may be displeased by your number placement, rest assured that it doesn’t mean we think your album was better than the one below you or worse than the one above you. All 50 of you are stars in our eyes, shiningly brilliantly!

We hope that you enjoy ReGen Magazine ‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2022.”

Author & Punisher

Album: KR​Ü​LLER

Label: Relapse Records

Release Date: 2022-02-11

Greg Puciato

Album: Mirrorcell

Label: Federal Prisoner

Release Date: 2022-06-24

ESA

Album: Designer Carnage

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2022-02-14

GGGOLDDD

Album: This Shame Should Not Be Mine

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-04-01

Rabbit Junk

Album: Apocalypse For Beginners

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-21

KMFDM

Album: HYËNA

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2022-09-09

Silver Walks

Album: Various Positions

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2022-06-10

Wet Leg

Album: Wet Leg

Label: Domino Recording Co.

Release Date: 2022-04-08

Ashenspire

Album: Hostile Architecture

Label: Aural Music

Release Date: 2022-05-27

Panic Priest

Album: Psychogoria

Label: Midnight Mannequin Records

Release Date: 2022-12-02

Autoclav1.1

Album: Gone Long Before the Death of the Sun

Label: Audiophob

Release Date: 2022-04-01

PIG

Album: The Merciless Light

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2022-09-23

Kollaps

Album: Until the Day I Die

Label: Cold Spring

Release Date: 2022-06-24

The Soft Moon

Album: Exister

Label: Sacred Bones Records

Release Date: 2022-09-23

I, Parasite

Album: Österlanden

Label: Dark Vision Media

Release Date: 2022-09-02

Backxwash

Album: His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We are Suffering

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-31

Josie Pace

Album: IV0X10V5

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2022-02-04

Stabbing Westward

Album: Chasing Ghosts

Label: COP International

Release Date: 2022-03-18

Ho99o9

Album: Skin

Label: DTA Records / Elektra Records

Release Date: 2022-03-11

Black Magnet

Album: Body Prophecy

Label: 20 Buck Spin

Release Date: 2022-06-14

SRSQ

Album: Ever Crashing

Label: Dais Records

Release Date: 2022-08-01

Psyclon Nine

Album: Less to Heaven

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2022-08-19

Deaf Club

Album: Productive Disruption

Label: Three One G Records

Release Date: 2022-01-06

Kill Shelter

Album: Asylum

Label: Metropolis Records / Manic Depression Records

Release Date: 2022-07-15

Tears For Fears

Album: The Tipping Point

Label: Concord Records

Release Date: 2022-02-25

Null Device

Album: The Emerald Age

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2022-011-04

BILE

Album: Pot Farmer, Vol. 2

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-08-15

Minuit Machine

Album: 24

Label: Synth Religion

Release Date: 2022-11-04

SINE

Album: Mantis Complete

Label: eMERGENCY hEARTS

Release Date: 2022-11-11

Boy Harsher

Album: The Runner (Original Soundtrack)

Label: Nude Club Records

Release Date: 2022-01-21

FreqGen

Album: Future 1990s

Label: FiXT Neon

Release Date: 2022-11-11

genCAB

Album: Thoughts Beyond Words

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2022-01-14

Unkle

Album: Rōnin II

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-08-31

Curse Mackey

Album: Immoral Emporium

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2022-09-09

Queen Kwong

Album: Couples Only

Label: Sonic Ritual

Release Date: 2022-07-12



Album: See Me Now

Label: Universal Music Group

Release Date: 2022-10-25

Then Comes Silence

Album: Hunger

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2022-07-01

iVardensphere

Album: Ragemaker

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2022-02-04

Blut Aus Nord

Album: Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses

Label: Debemur Morti Productions

Release Date: 2022-05-20

Vandal Moon

Album: Queen of the Night

Label: Starfield Music

Release Date: 2022-08-19

Noise Unit

Album: Cheeba City Blues

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-10-21

Collide

Album: Notes From the Universe

Label: Noiseplus Music

Release Date: 2022-02-22

Trace Amount

Album: Anti Body Language

Label: Federal Prisoner

Release Date: 2022-04-15

Encephalon

Album: Echoes

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-06-03

Eva X

Album: I Dream of a Reality

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2022-09-09

Billy Howardel

Album: What Normal Was

Label: Alchemy Recordings

Release Date: 2022-05-27

Tangerine Dream

Album: Raum

Label: KSCOPE / Eastgate Music

Release Date: 2022-02-25

Rhys Fulber

Album: Collapsing Empires

Label: Sonic Groove Records

Release Date: 2022-05-06

Carpenter Brut

Album: Leather Terror

Label: No Quarter Productions

Release Date: 2022-04-01

Sister Cell

Album: Nemesis

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-01-01



Of course, what would such a listing be without a few honorable mentions? As mentioned, narrowing down the list to 50 was not easy, and there were plenty of albums and artists with releases in 2022 that could also be counted among the best of the year. One such item would be ADULT., whose Becoming Undone was a prime example of the current wave of electro/punk, hearkening back to the early days of the genre, pushing forward into new fusions of sonic decay and aggression. The same could be said of the incomparable Mona Mur with her Snake Island album, a darkly melodic refinement of the brazen proto-industrial sound of her early years, or Stephen Mallinder with his tick tick tick album, demonstrating the same pioneering spirit he displayed with Cabaret Voltaire, updated for the modern era. Industrialized rock and metal gems like Derision Cult’s Mercenary Notes Pt. 1, Dread Risks’ Automated Disappointment, or Cult Hypnotica by longstanding coldwave manglers The Clay People, along with the emotive yet crushing ambient soundscapes of The Allegorist’s Blind Emperor or Zola Jesus’ Arkhon also stood out, as well as the legendary Chris Connelly paying tribute to the trailblazing majesty of Nico on his Eulogy to Christa. Darkher gave us the doom-laden The Buried Storm, Night Terrors plunged us into post-vaporwave industrial mayhem on Zenith, while Danny Elfman and HEALTH redefined their music with collaborative remix albums Bigger. Messier. and DISCO4 :: Part II, respectively.

We could go on, but we have 2023 to look forward to now, and there promises to be much more to behold and enjoy. ReGen extends its gratitude to all of you reading this; we hope you’ve enjoyed our “Top 50 Albums of 2022,” and that you’ll stick with us as we do our best to “ReGenerate Your Minds.”



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

ReGen Magazine Staff



