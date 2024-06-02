



The temperatures are rising, and in the month of May, the world of music was clearly aiming to turn up the heat. Curated by entirely by Doug Leach, ReGen Magazine is happy to present the Spotify playlist for the month of May, showcasing yet another jam-packed three hours across 50 tracks of what the underground music scene was blasting out. Hard-hitting industrialized rock and metal from the likes of PIG, Beastö Blancö, Kaosis, The Anix, Fact Pattern, and Bangladeafy; gothic-tinged rock, darkwave, and post-punk from Lovelorn Dolls, October Noir, Ivan King, Brides, and Inimical Drive; to scorching and melodic electro and synthwave from Leathers, Anna Öberg, Red Lokust, Glis, GhettoVampire, Void Palace, and Miss Trezz. All this and more, all here for your listening pleasure.

Track list:

PIG – “Crumbs Chaos & Lies” Kaosis/Mark Hunter – “God Inside” Misfit Trauma Queen – “OPP” Beastö Blancö – “Lowlands” REZN – “Collapse” Lamori – “My Desire” October Noir/Myke Hideous – “The Ages” Unto Others – “Butterfly” Ivan King – “Oblivion” XTR Human – “Neid” Clan of Xymox – “X-Odus” Frenchy and the Punk – “Like in a Dream” Leathers – “Divine” Ece Era – “Let Go” Supernova 1006 – “How I Need You” Mekong – “Danse Danse” District 13 – “Autumn Leaves” [2024 Version] Brides – “Doom Profits” Close to Monday – “Phantom” Blush Response/Marc Heal – “False Consciousness” Skull Cultist – “Rivethammer” JakoJako – “Modus” Bangladeafy – “Pastures” CrowJane – “Savage” Liz Lamere – “Vibration” October and the Eyes – “Public Image” Immersion/Thor Harris – “Rotations” 3FORCE – “Masks Off” Fact Pattern – “Incompatible” Lovelorn Dolls – “Diary of Nothing” Secrecies – “Cathedrals” Blitz Vega – “Love City” [Radio Edit] Mutes – “Mere Slaughter” Obsession of Time – “Connecting the Dots” Glis – “Into the Flames” Red Lokust – “The Fourth Turning” GhettoVampire/Animositi – “Everything” [CECFNAF Version] Gabbarein – “Så Stille” History of Guns” – “When You Don’t Matter” Charlotte Wessels – “The Exorcism” Inimical Drive – “Victim” EMF – “Hello People” Vlimmer – “Lichtbruch” Corlyx – “The Sacrifice” Anna Öberg – “Sä​g det igen” Void Palace – “Machine of Vision” Masonique – “Status Erratus” The Anix – “Shadow” Miss Trezz – “Slither” Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – “Frogs”



