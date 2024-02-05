“We’re baaack!” ReGen Magazine is once again bringing forth a monthly Spotify playlist to showcase what’s new in the industrial, electronic, gothic, and alternative underground. Curated by longtime contributor Doug Leach and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, these 20 selections are just a small sampling of the music that laid 2023 to rest and helped to reign in 2024 with a bang! From the politically charged and socially conscious aggression of MINISTRY, KMFDM, and ManMindMachine to the post-industrial hardcore of King Yosef, the LGTBQ+ anthems of Lynks and Gewalt to the gyrating post-punk and avant-alt. rock of Anja Huwe and The Dandy Warhols, and more!
Track list:
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)