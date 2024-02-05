



“We’re baaack!” ReGen Magazine is once again bringing forth a monthly Spotify playlist to showcase what’s new in the industrial, electronic, gothic, and alternative underground. Curated by longtime contributor Doug Leach and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, these 20 selections are just a small sampling of the music that laid 2023 to rest and helped to reign in 2024 with a bang! From the politically charged and socially conscious aggression of MINISTRY, KMFDM, and ManMindMachine to the post-industrial hardcore of King Yosef, the LGTBQ+ anthems of Lynks and Gewalt to the gyrating post-punk and avant-alt. rock of Anja Huwe and The Dandy Warhols, and more!

Track list:

Planet B & Kent Osborne – “Rack More Brains” King Yosef – “Cut the Cord” Trace Amount – “Living Accessory” Vægtløs – “Ingenting kan forhindre at små struber skælver en forårsnat” Anja Huwe – “Rabenschwarz” I.X.XI – “Don’t” Lynks – “CPR” Savage Republic – “Stingray” Scheitan – “Fire at Dawn” KMFDM – “LET GO” MINISTRY – “B.D.E.” FEBRVVM – “One Two Three Four” ManMindMachine – “Propaganda” Raizer – “Run” Miss FD & Vulture Culture – “Enough” Sapphira Vee – “Stand Together” Heartracer – “Until the Sun Comes Back” Gewalt – “Trans” Lustmord – “Heresy Part 1” The Dandy Warhols & Frank Black – “Danzig with Myself”



