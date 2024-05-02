



Spring has arrived, and the world of underground music was clearly in a fiery wave of output as ReGen Magazine presents the Spotify playlist for the month of April. Packing a wallop of more than three hours worth of music over 50 tracks, there is literally something for everyone here! Curated entirely by Doug Leach, we have the retro-futurist synthwave of Dead Astronauts and Street Fever; the gritty electro and industrial/rock of Le Destroy, Kaosis with Tim Sköld, HU3M3N, Julien-K, Fact Pattern, or The Children’s Crusade; the cinematic electro of Allflaws, Blush Response, or Kaelan Mikla with Bardi Johannsson; the ’80s electro-pop of Hermidgets and Glass Apple Bonzai; the darkwave delights of Frenchy and the Punk, Summore, Tusks, or Ceremony Shadows… April had it all and so much more!

Track list:

Chris Connelly – “Fini Chagall” Street Fever – “La Corde” Izzy Reign – “Revenant” Allflaws – “Transmigration” Lip Critic – “In the Wawa (Convinced I Am God)” Ben Blutzukker – “Game of Life” Dual Analog – “Slave” Fact Pattern – “Never Bleed” Kaosis/SKOLD – “Memory Never Dies” HAARPS/Skaen – “Overdosed” Neon Insect – “There is Beauty in Noise” Neila Invo – “B.P.D.” Blush Response – “Avulsion” Glass Apple Bonzai – “Mysteries” Kaelan Mikla/Bardi Johannsson – “The Phantom Carriage” Sister Kill Cycle – “Public Enemy Number One” Sweet Ermengarde – “Sweet Sacrifice” Summore – “Watch Your Back” Alan Vega – “Mercy” MONO – “Oath” Backpool – “I Feel Fine” Ceremony Shadows – “Resistance” Beth Gibbons – “Reaching Out” Will Laut – “Not the Day” Tusks – “Adore” Julien-K – “All that Glitters” DEKAY – “FEAR (Within)” Hermidgets – “Meaningless” Sissy Misfit – “Push the Needle” i Häxa – “Eight Eyes” The Halo Trees – “Happy Man” Terence Fixmer – “In Synthesis” HU3M3N – “Disappear” Ships in the Night – “The Fire” Bad Omens/HEALTH/Swarm – “The Drain” Oliver Decrow – “I’m Too Young to Die” Miss FD – “Syndicated” Sensuous Enemy – “Shadowlands” Lord Spikeheart – “TYVM” Frenchy and the Punk – “Hypnotized” Cattaneo/Tim Lefebvre/Andrea Lombardini – “Sentinel Peak” Le Destroy – “Breed” Marjana Semkina – “Pygmalion” Diary of Dreams – “The Valley” [Under a Timeless Spell Version] Insect Ark – “The Frozen Lake” Dust – “Trust U See” The Children’s Crusade – “All You Take From Me” [Single Version] All Are the Return – “Drift” Empire State Human – “Legendary” Dead Astronauts – “Mistakes”



