

Spring has arrived, and the world of underground music was clearly in a fiery wave of output as ReGen Magazine presents the Spotify playlist for the month of April. Packing a wallop of more than three hours worth of music over 50 tracks, there is literally something for everyone here! Curated entirely by Doug Leach, we have the retro-futurist synthwave of Dead Astronauts and Street Fever; the gritty electro and industrial/rock of Le Destroy, Kaosis with Tim Sköld, HU3M3N, Julien-K, Fact Pattern, or The Children’s Crusade; the cinematic electro of Allflaws, Blush Response, or Kaelan Mikla with Bardi Johannsson; the ’80s electro-pop of Hermidgets and Glass Apple Bonzai; the darkwave delights of Frenchy and the Punk, Summore, Tusks, or Ceremony Shadows… April had it all and so much more!

 

Track list:

  1. Chris Connelly – “Fini Chagall”
  2. Street Fever – “La Corde”
  3. Izzy Reign – “Revenant”
  4. Allflaws – “Transmigration”
  5. Lip Critic – “In the Wawa (Convinced I Am God)”
  6. Ben Blutzukker – “Game of Life”
  7. Dual Analog – “Slave”
  8. Fact Pattern – “Never Bleed”
  9. Kaosis/SKOLD – “Memory Never Dies”
  10. HAARPS/Skaen – “Overdosed”
  11. Neon Insect – “There is Beauty in Noise”
  12. Neila Invo – “B.P.D.”
  13. Blush Response – “Avulsion”
  14. Glass Apple Bonzai – “Mysteries”
  15. Kaelan Mikla/Bardi Johannsson – “The Phantom Carriage”
  16. Sister Kill Cycle – “Public Enemy Number One”
  17. Sweet Ermengarde – “Sweet Sacrifice”
  18. Summore – “Watch Your Back”
  19. Alan Vega – “Mercy”
  20. MONO – “Oath”
  21. Backpool – “I Feel Fine”
  22. Ceremony Shadows – “Resistance”
  23. Beth Gibbons – “Reaching Out”
  24. Will Laut – “Not the Day”
  25. Tusks – “Adore”
  26. Julien-K – “All that Glitters”
  27. DEKAY – “FEAR (Within)”
  28. Hermidgets – “Meaningless”
  29. Sissy Misfit – “Push the Needle”
  30. i Häxa – “Eight Eyes”
  31. The Halo Trees – “Happy Man”
  32. Terence Fixmer – “In Synthesis”
  33. HU3M3N – “Disappear”
  34. Ships in the Night – “The Fire”
  35. Bad Omens/HEALTH/Swarm – “The Drain”
  36. Oliver Decrow – “I’m Too Young to Die”
  37. Miss FD – “Syndicated”
  38. Sensuous Enemy – “Shadowlands”
  39. Lord Spikeheart – “TYVM”
  40. Frenchy and the Punk – “Hypnotized”
  41. Cattaneo/Tim Lefebvre/Andrea Lombardini – “Sentinel Peak”
  42. Le Destroy – “Breed”
  43. Marjana Semkina – “Pygmalion”
  44. Diary of Dreams – “The Valley” [Under a Timeless Spell Version]
  45. Insect Ark – “The Frozen Lake”
  46. Dust – “Trust U See”
  47. The Children’s Crusade – “All You Take From Me” [Single Version]
  48. All Are the Return – “Drift”
  49. Empire State Human – “Legendary”
  50. Dead Astronauts – “Mistakes”

 

 

