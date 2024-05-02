Spring has arrived, and the world of underground music was clearly in a fiery wave of output as ReGen Magazine presents the Spotify playlist for the month of April. Packing a wallop of more than three hours worth of music over 50 tracks, there is literally something for everyone here! Curated entirely by Doug Leach, we have the retro-futurist synthwave of Dead Astronauts and Street Fever; the gritty electro and industrial/rock of Le Destroy, Kaosis with Tim Sköld, HU3M3N, Julien-K, Fact Pattern, or The Children’s Crusade; the cinematic electro of Allflaws, Blush Response, or Kaelan Mikla with Bardi Johannsson; the ’80s electro-pop of Hermidgets and Glass Apple Bonzai; the darkwave delights of Frenchy and the Punk, Summore, Tusks, or Ceremony Shadows… April had it all and so much more!
Track list:
- Chris Connelly – “Fini Chagall”
- Street Fever – “La Corde”
- Izzy Reign – “Revenant”
- Allflaws – “Transmigration”
- Lip Critic – “In the Wawa (Convinced I Am God)”
- Ben Blutzukker – “Game of Life”
- Dual Analog – “Slave”
- Fact Pattern – “Never Bleed”
- Kaosis/SKOLD – “Memory Never Dies”
- HAARPS/Skaen – “Overdosed”
- Neon Insect – “There is Beauty in Noise”
- Neila Invo – “B.P.D.”
- Blush Response – “Avulsion”
- Glass Apple Bonzai – “Mysteries”
- Kaelan Mikla/Bardi Johannsson – “The Phantom Carriage”
- Sister Kill Cycle – “Public Enemy Number One”
- Sweet Ermengarde – “Sweet Sacrifice”
- Summore – “Watch Your Back”
- Alan Vega – “Mercy”
- MONO – “Oath”
- Backpool – “I Feel Fine”
- Ceremony Shadows – “Resistance”
- Beth Gibbons – “Reaching Out”
- Will Laut – “Not the Day”
- Tusks – “Adore”
- Julien-K – “All that Glitters”
- DEKAY – “FEAR (Within)”
- Hermidgets – “Meaningless”
- Sissy Misfit – “Push the Needle”
- i Häxa – “Eight Eyes”
- The Halo Trees – “Happy Man”
- Terence Fixmer – “In Synthesis”
- HU3M3N – “Disappear”
- Ships in the Night – “The Fire”
- Bad Omens/HEALTH/Swarm – “The Drain”
- Oliver Decrow – “I’m Too Young to Die”
- Miss FD – “Syndicated”
- Sensuous Enemy – “Shadowlands”
- Lord Spikeheart – “TYVM”
- Frenchy and the Punk – “Hypnotized”
- Cattaneo/Tim Lefebvre/Andrea Lombardini – “Sentinel Peak”
- Le Destroy – “Breed”
- Marjana Semkina – “Pygmalion”
- Diary of Dreams – “The Valley” [Under a Timeless Spell Version]
- Insect Ark – “The Frozen Lake”
- Dust – “Trust U See”
- The Children’s Crusade – “All You Take From Me” [Single Version]
- All Are the Return – “Drift”
- Empire State Human – “Legendary”
- Dead Astronauts – “Mistakes”
Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify and on Patreon!
Keep checking back for a new showcase every month, plus specially themed playlists!
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)