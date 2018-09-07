The Paris Theatre, Portland, OR
Friday, 08/10/2018 – Sunday, 08/12/2018
ReGen Magazine was privileged to be named a co-sponsor of this year’s PIGFest 3.0 in Portland, OR. Showcasing some of the Pacific Northwestern industrial and goth scene’s finest musical talents, this third installment of the regional festival was an event not to be missed, with bands like 16volt, H3llb3nt, God Module, Unter Null, Particle Son, Murder Weapons, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Die Robot, and more! In a special contribution from writer John Glabach, along with some accounts from Dawn Woodkill of Murder Weapons and the members of Photona, ReGen Magazine is proud to present this firsthand account of PIGFest 3.0!
Part 1: An inside look at pulling off a music festival
What does it take to put on a festival like the Portland Industrial Gothic Festival? This year, I had the opportunity to get an insider’s view of the process as I was invited by Eric Powell (16volt, H3llb3nt) to help promote the festival and join the band for rehearsal, setup, and performances. Let me just say that what I learned first and foremost is if you do not have a passion for creating and performing music, do not even begin to try to make it as a musical artist. A festival like this comes down to an idea, a ton of work, months of constant pent up stress about building an audience, followed up by building tension the day of the show, and a lot of hurry up and wait… all for the privilege of playing a 30 minute to one-and-a-half-hour set in front of a crowd and hope it was well received.
The music industry is not for the weak or those who give up easily.
We arrived at the home of Jason Moore, the drummer for Dead Animal Assembly Plant, who graciously loaned us his basement rehearsal space and was letting 16volt use his drumkit for the show. The awesome teamwork between bands was wonderful to see. H3llb3nt rehearsal went well and after two run throughs, it seemed the group had things down; impressive considering everyone had been practicing solo. Dave finally arrived around 6:15pm with the drum pads and the pleading with Jason for a little more time began. With a nervous look and a little pacing, Jason conceded and agreed to let us irritate his neighbors until 8:00pm. By the way, if Mike Rowe ever quits doing narration, Jason could totally pick it up and no one would know the difference; he’s got that radio ready voice.
16volt rehearsal was loud and crowded in the small rehearsal space. The 95 degree heat in Portland made for a smoky, sweaty, smelly rehearsal. 8:00pm became 8:15pm, and the guys finally wrapped it up. Equipment moved outside to be packed up and a frisbee game broke out in the middle of the neighborhood streets courtesy of Steve Hickey, the bassist who just always has energy. We loaded the five of us, three guitars, a bass, a keyboard, keyboard stand, and drum pads into a Jeep Patriot and maneuvered our way to find sustenance. Please don’t ask how all that gear fit because that magic trick will not be repeated. Dinner rolled in around 9:15pm and we found a Thai place that stayed open until 9:30pm, just in time for some phenomenal and much needed food. Odd how the wait staff seemed a little impatient with us.
The accommodations for the festive weekend included a couch, air mattress, and a trundle bed. After watching half of a thrilling movie called Downsizing, we chose our fates, and everyone passed out knowing two long days were ahead. Thanks Steve for choosing a movie that would all convince us sleep looked exciting.
Soundchecks for the headliner and opener went well and a couple other bands also were able to complete unplanned soundchecks. Things seemed very well under control by 3:30pm and doors weren’t until 7:00pm. I was impressed with how everyone arrived ready to do their part. I caught the same spirit and jumped in and assisted wherever needed. We found time to pursue coffee and get some walkaround time. The pent up ‘ready to perform’ energy was building in everyone except Dave – he appears always even keel in every situation. Hell, I even had that frustrated energy and I was just an observer. Unfortunately for me, my introvert reared its ugly head and I shied away from chatting up more of the bands and truly taking advantage of the opportunity I had in front of me.
The curated bands for PIGFest drew out an eclectic crowd that covered every spectrum of the goth/industrial scene. There was of course an ocean of black, but there were nuances within that sea –cybergoths in full costume, brightly colored mohawks, people dressed to the nines, riveters, the old guard, and the new young crowd carrying the scene forward were all represented. There were even guys in white polo shirts who looked like they just got there from work. All were welcome, and all were greeted with friendly smiles and conversation. One of the great parts about music festivals is the bands are typically fans of other bands and they stay around; they interact with the audience and socialize. Try going to the larger festivals like Lollapalooza and getting that experience. First off, it’d cost you a fortune and second, the bands would be annoyed to have to talk to fans. At PIGFest, the bands genuinely appreciate their fans and interact with them. Conversations flowed throughout the evening and so many incredible stories were shared. The same was true among fans – a quick comment about a person’s shirt led to extended conversations about how they got into this type of music and what bands they were there to see; such a great environment.
Day one ends, and the crowd reluctantly flows out of the venue lingering outside for one more conversation and to capture some cherished merch. It has always bothered me that musicians must sell T-shirts to make money from their music… just seems so backwards. It’s 2:30am, everyone is exhausted, and the guys comment about how nice it is to not have to pack up tonight since they can leave everything set up for tomorrow. Off to Eric’s home for some much needed sleep in a cramped space.
The guys seemed a little more on edge tonight. 16volt was headlining and certainly, this is their baby; this is the big event for them. The band members disappeared more and quite honestly, I was engrossed in the bands more this evening anyhow. Adrian H and the Wounds brought a completely different feeling to the venue after following DAAP. His set brought a darker, deeper feeling with a groove that gets into your soul.
Around 2:30am, we and the other bands began to realize we need to do tear down. This was the last evening for the H3llb3nt and 16volt crew, so that meant packing everything up. We tore down drumkits, cables and wires, merch, and guitars, carefully packing everything away for transport outside to the curb for pickup. We ended up loading the Jeep double parked in the street out in front of the Paris Theatre as the throngs of drunks from other venues, etc. flowed through the city, many finding their way into the never ending Voodoo Donut line for a late night treat. The Jeep was completely full of gear and we ended up having to take an Uber back to Eric’s home to unload all the gear there. Sleep finally arrived around 4:00am.
At 10:30am, I ended up having to wake up Servo and Dave as they were supposed to grab an Uber to the airport at 11:15am for their planned 1:15pm flight. My flight wasn’t until 3:30pm so I had a little extra time. Eric and I grabbed breakfast and chatted over old times and his ties to WaxTrax! and the challenges 16volt went through of always being just on the edge of making it and the same struggle other bands face of getting, building, and sustaining an audience.
Finally, it was time for me to return to reality and fly home. I caught my Uber to the airport, worked my way through security, and headed towards my gate. I found Servo and Dave still at the airport now trying to hop on a 2:35pm flight to Chicago as they missed their 1:15pm flight. Ah, the life of a rock star.
By John Glabach (JGlabach)
Part 2: Testimonials
By Dawn Woodkill (DWoodkillMW)
Enter PIGFest – a festival for the Portland Industrial Gothic music scene, and that it was… but it was also so much more. It was incredible band after incredible band. It was pure community, acceptance, and support for one another. It was a celebration of self-expression through music and art; reciprocal (and loud!) crowds, bands supporting one another, outside gatherings between sets, and new relationships being forged out of mutual respect.
For our part, Photona had a blast, we were honored to kick it off and hope to play again for PIGFest 4.0!
By Photona (Photona)
Photos by Chamblin Hulslander – courtesy of PhotoSlavery Photography