



The names of Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins are practically etched into the minds of underground alternative, post-punk, and gothic rock fans – as two of the founding members of Bauhaus, they helped to lay the groundwork for the darker atmospheres that have pervaded every aspect of the scene for 40 years. After the band’s dissolution in 1983, Haskins and Ash continued their musical partnership in subsequent outings like Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets, attaining greater commercial success with the latter. In recent years, both have paid tribute to their past in grand form – Ash reimagining several songs from these bands with a modern spin on his 2014 Stripped album, and Haskins with the Bauhaus – Undead: The Visual History and Legacy of Bauhaus coffee table book released earlier this year, and both in the new band Poptone with Haskins’ daughter Diva Dompé. Formed in early 2017 and named after a P.I.L. track, Poptone has taken to performing live over the last year-and-a-half, the sets focusing heavily on Tones on Tail material as that band had initially only performed 27 live dates throughout its run from 1982 to 1984; culminating in a full-length album on Cleopatra Records in June of 2018. Songs like “Go!,” “Ok This Is the Pops,” “Movement of Fear,” and “Ball of Confusion” have been given a fresh sheen by the trio, while paying reverence to the originals to give the older generation an opportunity to revisit a fleeting past and offer a history lesson and updated spin for the newer generation. In a special contribution from Phil Conners, ReGen Magazine is happy to present this gallery of shots from Poptone’s dizzying performance at The Loving Touch in Ferndale, MI near Detroit on June 22.

Poptone

Photography by Phil Conners – courtesy of Phil Conners Imaging