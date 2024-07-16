We’ll refrain from any puns about ReGen bringing the heat… suffice to say, we hope everyone is staying as cool as possible in the midst of these excruciating temperatures. At the very least, we’re happy to say that things are as busy as ever.

As our Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel has started his new position at Johns Hopkins University, and in the absence of an otherwise News-dedicated writer, it’s been an adjustment to keep content flowing at a regular pace… but we’ve managed reasonably well. On top of that, the remainder of July will see a series of InterViews appearing within our pages, including Astari Nite, Will Sergeant, and Ronny Moorings of Clan of Xymox; we’re also in the midst of scheduling InterViews with members of Mushroomhead, Lord of the Lost, Beauty in Chaos, Beastö Blancö, Red Lokust, and more, so stay tuned… more just keeps on comin’.

Our monthly batches of Album ReViews remains our busiest time, and our most popular, and we’re happy to have such a wonderful team of writers that includes Trubie Turner, Ryan James, Colin Andrew MacDougall, Owen Only, Stitch Mayo, Merv Uzzell, Eric Hanes, Chris Letourneau, Duke Togo, and Lucia Z. Liner… suffice to say that without them and their efforts to provide constructive analysis and informative ReViews, ReGen would be nothing. The same can be said for Doug Leach, who every month curates our Spotify playlists to spotlight the fine music and artists that strive to enrich all of our lives.

For our $5/month supporters, we’ll soon be unveiling our monthly free single, ‘cuz that’s how much we love and appreciate you. Your patronage and your belief in us helps to keep us going strong.

Shoutout to the following Patrons:

Drake Moore, emergency hearts, Penn Wilbert, josef saint, J.M., Joshua Bentley, William Zimmerman, REVillusion, Outer Darkness, Jane Jensen Music, F.J. DeSanto, Daryn Belden, Rory Bell, Jack Alberson, Sam Eisenberg, Don Waugh Esq, Sapphira Vee Official, ReMissionEntertainment, Dan Milligan, spankthenun, Go Fight, Lizzie, Stitch Mayo, GoatsAndGoblins, Athan Maroulis, Elise, Roland Zwaga, John Mooney, Brooks Talley, Ed Finkler, Brad V., David Clark, Doug Leach, Justin Roby, Steven Christie, Sioux Zimmerman, James Hughey, Dave McAnally, Brian Dickie, Kevin Snell, Jeff Dodson, Fotis and Stuff, martin king, cat hall angeles, Derek Rush, Angela Thompson, Ryan James, Jason Ernst, Betty X, Chad Wooley, Aaron, and Andee Blacksugar….

ReGen Magazine sends you all our most profound thanks for your support.

‘Til next time!