Things just keep on keepin’ on here at ReGen , and that’s the way we like it… and we hope, that’s how you, our Patreon supporters, and our many readers like it too.

More photo archives are in the works, having recently posted shots from Greg Puciato’s 2023 tour with Trace Amount. Also, due to server limitations, we’re reassessing certain aspects of the website to aim for a more streamlined presentation. Over the years, many of our photo sets for shows grew rather dramatically, so we’re working toward cleaning all of that up. Sure, there are options like Photobucket or other possibilities, but we are now shooting even harder for quality over quantity. As always, much gratitude to the many photographers that have participated in ReGen .

Lots of InterViews happening. So far, June has seen our InterViews with Kristof Bathory (Dawn of Ashes) and Daniel Belasco (Glass Apple Bonzai), and there are several more to come before the end of the month. Most notably, another InterView with Sascha ‘Käpt’n K’ Konietzko (KMFDM) as the Ultra Heavy Beat gears up for the first leg of a full blown 40th Anniversary Tour! If that weren’t enough, we’ll also be posting an InterView with the Lord of Lard himself, Raymond Watts (PIG) talking about his latest album and upcoming North American Tour! We also have hot-on-the-rise post-punk and new wave act Urban Heat, electropunk noisemakers Bangladeafy, Athan Maroulis reminiscing on goth/industrial legends Spahn Ranch, and goth/rock act Astari Nite. Next month and beyond will also see InterViews with Clan of Xymox, Red Lokust, and plenty more to come!

ReGen has added a couple of new writers to the fold, and we couldn’t be happier to now have Eric Hanes and Chris Letorneau onboard. We’re now less than two weeks away from the end of June, and we’re excited to bring forth yet another great batch of Album ReViews, followed by a monthly showcase playlist on Spotify, curated by Doug Leach. As always, we are welcoming new writers, most especially those who can assist with Daily News. If interested, please e-mail our Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel at ilker@regenmag.com.

We’ll soon be unveiling our monthly free single to our $5/month supports, so be on the lookout for that this week.

As always, ReGen Magazine sends you our most heartfelt gratitude, for without you, we could not continue.

‘Til next time!