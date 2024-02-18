February has been a most active month for ReGen , not just with our usual stream of News updates and InterViews, but also with a new batch of Album ReViews on schedule to post on February 29, along with the monthly Spotify showcase currently in the works. On top of that, we’re happy to welcome Merv Uzzell to our writing staff, with Owen Only and Lucia Z. Liner also working through the Trial ReView period… we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to add them to our team soon.

This month has also seen InterViews with Tayves Yosef Pelletier (King Yosef) and Matthew Cahoon (Everpresent); later this week, we’ll be posting our InterView with Alexander Julien (Vision Eternel).

For supporters of our $5/month tier, we’re offering Bandcamp codes for the Stray(nger) digital maxi-single by The Halo Trees, courtesy of COP International. ReGen extends its thanks to label founder Christian Petke for participating in our monthly Patreon single giveaway.

Shoutout to the following Patrons:



Jane Jensen Music, F.J. DeSanto, Daryn Belden, Mike Becker, Rory Bell, Jack Alberson, Jason Zobl-Tar, Sam Eisenberg, Joe Whiteaker, Don Waugh Esq, Sapphira Vee Official, ReMissionEntertainment, Steven Christie, Dan Milligan, Sioux Zimmerman, James Hughey, Dave McAnally, Brian Dickie, spankthenun, Go Fight, Kevin Snell, Jeff Dodson, Lizzie, Stitch Mayo, Fotis and Stuff, GoatsAndGoblins, Athan Maroulis, martin king, Rey Roldan, Elise, cat hall angeles, Derek Rush, Angela Thompson, Brian Carter, Roland Zwaga, Ryan James, John Mooney, Brooks Talley, Ed Finkler, Jason Ernst, Betty X, Chad Wooley, Aaron, Brad V., Andee Blacksugar, David Clark, Doug Leach, and Justin Roby.



Thank you all for your support; your contributions are so vital in helping ReGen Magazine to continue.

Please feel free to follow and support us on Patreon!



‘Til next time!