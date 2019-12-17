



DJ and producer Amy Swart has released a new EP under her moniker of Vara Sky, titled Art Is Dead. The EP’s four tracks mesh the artist’s classical training in composition with underground techno influences to create a dark rave inspired atmosphere that owes to her obsession with “how they were making those sounds.” Released on December 12 via the Crunch Pod label, the Art Is Dead EP is available digitally via Bandcamp. This marks Vara Sky’s first release with the prominent noisy industrial imprint, having multiple releases through Vudeux Records and her own independent Corporatocrazy label; Swart has also written for film, with her music featured in the 2017 documentary Parque Central.





