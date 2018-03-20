Spiritual Front to release new album, re-release 2006 album via Projekt Records





Italian “suicide pop” trio Spiritual Front will release its sixth full-length album, Amour Braque, via the Auerbach Tonträger label in late March, 2018. The group describes the concept behind the new album as “a sincere and cruel analysis of what love/sex relations are, a path that switches between tenderness and rot.” Formed in 1999 as the solo project of Simone H. Salvatori, Spiritual Front defines its sound as “catchy ballads for heartbreaker nihilist youth,” exploring archetypal themes in lyrics laced with Salvatori’s sarcastic humor.

Spiritual Front will also re-release the band’s classic Armageddon Gigolo, originally released in 2006. Both albums will be available in standard and limited deluxe CD and vinyl editions via Projekt Records. The deluxe editions also each include exclusive full length CDs of bonus tracks and companion hardcover books with enhanced artwork. Amour Braque and Armageddon Gigolo are available for pre-order now via the Projekt website and the Spiritual Front Bandcamp.

Spiritual Front

Projekt Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)