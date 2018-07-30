Nitzer Ebb original lineup to perform at 2019 Amphi Festival, announces career spanning box set





One of the most celebrated and pioneering entities in EBM and modern electronic music, Nitzer Ebb has announced that the band will reunite to perform at the Amphi Festival in Cologne, Germany on July 20, 2019. Headed by Douglas McCarthy and Bon Harris, the duo will be joined onstage by original NitzerEbbProdukt founding members David Gooday and Simon Granger, marking the first time the quartet has performed together since 1987. The band has also announced that further dates featuring the expanded lineup are in the works.

In addition, Pylon Records will be celebrating the band’s history with an upcoming 10 LP box set containing newly remastered editions of all five of the band’s Geffen/Mute albums, all out-of-print since the early ’90s, along with five LPs of rarities and bonus tracks. A special limited color vinyl edition will also include an eleventh LP repressing Nitzer Ebb’s self-released debut Basic Pain Procedure; this version will be available exclusively through the Pylon Records webstore. The band’s 2010 album Industrial Complex will not be part of the set as vinyl editions of the record are still widely available; however, the two-piece box, wrapped in leather with hot foiled stamped UV design, includes space for collectors to include both Basic Pain Procedure and Industrial Complex should they wish.

Nitzer Ebb: 1982-2010 will also feature a large size booklet with liner notes by McCarthy and Harris, along with previously unseen photos and artwork. The box set will be released on October 5, and is available for pre-order via the Pylon Records webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)