New single addressing racial profiling from WVM





Following hot on the heels of “After the Fall,” electro/rock musician WVM has released a new single, “Duel.” The track stemmed from a racial profiling incident in which the artist was harassed by police while walking down the street. After being stopped and having a bright light flashed in his face, which inspired the lyric, “Take away that spotlight from my eyes, nothing can shield you from your lies,” the shield referring to a police badge, he was let go only to have the officers return a few minutes later as he was crossing the street; the officer driving accelerated as if to run him over with the cruiser, sticking his head out the window laughing. Shaken and furious, WVM began writing what would become “Duel” that night. The song began as a reaction to his experience, but quickly grew to encompass frustration with global injustice.





Both “Duel” and “After the Fall” are featured on WVM’s upcoming album, with the artist stating, “Most of the album is more electronics based and like ‘After the Fall,’ this song really defies genres and generic song structures.” Previews and pre-orders for the album are available via WVM’s Bandcamp.





WVM

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)