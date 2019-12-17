



Best known as the front man for Butthole Surfers, Gibby Haynes has been immortalized as a hand-numbered limited edition “throbblehead.” The seven-inch tall polyresin figure decked out with a loud shirt and megaphone, complete with Haynes’ chipped tooth, is limited to 1,500 units; 100 statuettes will be available as part of a bundle that includes a signed copy of the artist’s debut young adult novel Me & Mr. Cigar , which follows a lost Texas teen and his supernatural dog. Figurines and bundles are available for pre-order via Aggronautix, and expected to ship in late January 2020; Aggronautix has for the past decade specialized in limited edition “throbbleheads” of legendary figures in punk and rock & roll. Me & Mr. Cigar will be released on January 14, 2020 via Soho Press.

Gibby Haynes/Butthole Surfers

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Aggronautix

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Soho Press

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)