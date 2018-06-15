Chris Liebing announces first album on the Mute label





German DJ, producer, and CLR label founder Chris Leibing has announced a new album, Burn Slow, his first on the Mute label, will be released on September 7. From the album comes “Polished Chrome (The Friend Pt. 1),” a song featuring vocals by the incomparable Gary Numan, and “Novembergrey” to mark the occasion. The album is a minimalist departure from the fast, heavy techno Liebing has become known for, with the artist commenting that he’s “wanted to do something like Burn Slow all my life,” referring to producer Ralf Hildenbeutel as a musical “enabler” who encouraged the process. Liebing also comments that the record evolved from remixes he created for Depeche Mode’s “Going Backwards” and Goldfrapp’s “Everything Is Never Enough,” stating that since a young age, “a lot of the music I was into came from just one label – Mute,” citing favorites like Depeche Mode, Yazoo, DAF, Nitzer Ebb, and Laibach. The 10 tracks exploring the concept of presence are built on a skeleton of techno beats fleshed out with experimentations in harmony and guest vocals by Miles Cooper Seaton (Akron / Family), Polly Scattergood (onDeadWaves), Cold Cave, Aleen, and of course, Gary Numan. Leibing is currently touring internationally with a packed schedule of club and festival dates in Europe and the Americas throughout the summer; a full listing of dates can be found on his website.. Burn Slow is available for pre-order now.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)