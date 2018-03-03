Armageddon Dildos to release new EP in anticipation of upcoming full-length album





After a long silence, German electro/industrial duo Armageddon Dildos has announced the release of Herbstzeitlose, an EP of four all new songs and seven remixes. Included on the EP is the 7-Inch version of “Intimidated” and what the band describes as a “2.0 version” of the Gulf War inspired protest hit “Resist,” transformed into an almost completely new song and a call to action against modern threats, most notably the tension between the United States and North Korea. The release also features remixes by Plastic Noise Experience, The Psychic Force, Tolchock, Hell:Sector, Venal Flesh, Kant Kino, and Technoir. Herbstzeitlose is expected out on April 6 via Alfa Matrix and is currently available for pre-order via the label’s Bandcamp; the EP comes as Armageddon Dildos continues work on a forthcoming full-length album, the band’s first since 2011’s Untergrund.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)