W.O.R.M.

Category: Industrial / Rock / Post-Punk

Album: The Unconquerable

Blurb: With a cleaner recording and mastering job, W.O.R.M.’s second album offers up a set of socially and politically charged anthems for troubling times, rallying audiences to a righteous path.





Drawing on the tradition of post-punk and early industrial/rock, Chicago’s World Organization of the Righteous Movement – a.k.a. W.O.R.M. – is certainly on a righteous path with sociopolitical lyrics that give voice to the frustrations of the downtrodden and call to action in the name of social justice. With The Unconquerable, the band’s second full-length outing, W.O.R.M. ups the ante laid down by The Singularity with greater attention paid not only to the production but also to the songwriting and establishing a more distinguished identity.

Throughout The Unconquerable, W.O.R.M. displays a sparsely gritty blend of punchy guitar leads by M. Shuberg and E. McWhorter, tight grooving bass from K. Righeimer and K.W. Mart’s drum rhythms, topped off by M. Reidy’s shrill voice that bears the same kind emotive rawness that made ‘90s grunge so damn appealing. A track like “Stay Away” with its ominous electronic pulses and trickles of piano giving rise to an anthemic chorus of sustained power chords and the howls of a crowd underscoring Reidy’s impassioned lead vocal and a resonant guitar solo, or “Evidence” with its soulful and funky refrains atop a throng of subtle electronics, beats, and riffs demonstrate the strength of the band’s songwriting. The same can be said of “Trigger Happy” and “Enemy,” the slow buildup of organic drums, synth and bass grooves, and howling lead guitars creating a forceful ambience that makes for catchy verses that eventually erupt into furiously screaming choruses, while other songs like “Dig Down,” “Nihilistic States of Apathy,” and “Don’t Believe” aim straight for the jugular with scratchy electronics, battering ram riffs and beats, and in-your-face vocals perfect for any politicized rock & roll rally. “So It Goes” is notable for its processional introduction of ambient pads and acoustic guitars, creating a veritable ballad that once the drums and the distortion kicks in launches into a darkly enticing rocker, while a lush and almost orchestral remix appears as a hidden track to end the album on a decidedly poignant note.

As stated, the band made strides in the overall sound, thanks to various guest performances from the band’s extended musical family and the input of luminaries like Louis Svitek and Wade Alin, ensuring that the band’s music would shine just a little brighter than on The Singularity. Not unlike that previous album, The Unconquerable still feels somewhat lacking in sonic density, but the cleaner recording, mix, and mastering helps give the music that extra kick in the balls that is almost certainly over-the-top in the live environment. The influence of old school blues and perhaps even gospel-tinged R&B is as easily palpable as the politically charged industrial rock of KMFDM or Killing Joke, giving W.O.R.M. a unique quality on The Unconquerable that one hopes the band will continue to improve upon.



Track list:

Welcome Love Is the Only Weapon Evidence Dig Down The Unconquerable Stay Away Nihilistic States of Apathy Enemy So It Goes Don’t Believe Trigger Happy The Devil Is a Junky



W.O.R.M.

Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Purchase at:

Amazon MP3

CDBaby



2017-03-03



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)