Blurb: Since 2008, DJ, promoter, and musician Jim Semonik has been at the forefront of the Electronic Saviors compilations, enlisting the collaboration of various artists who have come together for one cause: to defeat cancer.





Since the beginning of the Electronic Saviors project, Jim Semonik, a cancer survivor himself, and various artists have united to produce these compilations. Together, they have helped to raise over $50,000 for cancer organizations such as Our Clubhouse, The Bone Marrow Foundation, and The Foundation for Cancer Research, as well as promoting cancer awareness. For Volume IV, he joined forces with a fresh blend of excellent artists to create a fierce lineup. The Digital Bonus compilation also has great music by a variety of artists, ranging from darkwave to industrial/rock and everything in between to cater to all tastes.

The Digital Bonus compilation features an armada of tracks from local as well as nationally known artists. There is always a variety of styles in each of the Electronic Saviors volumes that everyone can appreciate. There are hard industrial tracks, like W.O.R.M.’s “Sub Human,” Scream Machine’s “Worthless Son,” “What Happens in Surgery” by The Odd Endeavour featuring Rein[Forced] (Semonik himself), and the Temple of Fools mix of Finite Automata’s “Rot Inside,” that act as the compilation’s industrial backbone. Tracks like Wicked Insight’s “Everyone Is Made of Glass,” Crucifixion Machine’s “One Plus One Equals One,” and 26z’s “PlanB” explore noise and ambience and are more experimental in nature. Songs such as “Longer In the Tooth” by Thierry Angel, FFT’s “Swallowed,” and “You” by Morpheus Laughing are electronically heavier with progressive rhythms and programming and bring rich elements of early coldwave, neoclassical darkwave, and industrial. The electro goth/rock edge is highlighted with songs like Red Kingdom’s “Camphor,” The Department’s “When You’re Not There,” and Four Light Firefly’s “Across the Fields,” which has elements of neo-folk and is one of the compilation’s most beautiful tracks. Artists like LARVA, Antidote for Annie, Transdusk, and Gross National Produkt deliver harder aggrotech/EBM elements, while XuberX’s “Nothing” and Louis Guidone’s “Bye Bye” add a more indie style of sound to the Digital Bonus collection of songs. The artists that Semonik brought together weave a transcendental tapestry of the dark and heavy modern sounds of our age.

Volume IV: Retaliation and the Digital Bonus release are perfect for lovers of great industrial music and its associated genres. Jim Semonik and Electronic Saviors will continue to be a strong and celebrated force in the musical community in the fight against cancer, and with Electronic Saviors Volume V in the making, we can only expect spectacular things from Semonik and the talent he’ll be bringing onboard.



Illusion of Joy – Like Water Grey Skies – Know Yourself 26z – PlanB Among the Echoes – Medusa [Casms Minibop Mix] Antidote for Annie – Confront The Odd Endeavour (feat. Rein[Forced]) – What Happens in Surgery Aversion Theory – Festering Inside Caligulust – Taken Crucifixion Machine – One Plus One Equals One Dead Man’z Cassette – To Absent Friends Disgraced – Blood On the Dance Floor FFT – Swallowed Finite Automata – Rot Inside [Temple of Fools Remix] Four light Firefly – Across the Fields FTC – When They Attack Gross National Produkt – Corporeal Illusion LARVA – To Breath Is to Bleed Morpheus Laughing – You Nyte Shayde – Silent Only Flesh – Stillborn Probe 7 – Stages [Torn Apart Mix] Programmable Animal – My Own Rejection Louis Guidone – Bye Bye Red Kingdom – Camphor Scream Machine – Worthless Son Temple of Fools (feat. Donatello Does) – Crucible The Deity – A Cause Worth Fighting For The Department – When You’re Not There Thierry Angel – Longer In the Tooth Transdusk – No Grave W.O.R.M. – Sub Human Wicked Insight – Everyone That You Know Is Made of Glass XuberX – Nothing [2015 Mix]



2016-06-10



Will Sanchez (Will Superior)