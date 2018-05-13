Strvngers

Category: Darkwave / Post-punk / Electro

Album: Amor / Noir

Blurb: A stunning follow up to the debut release, the sophomore album from Strvngers is a unique, deep, and infectious work that proves the Canadian duo is a force to be reckoned with.





Formed in 2015, Strvngers is the creative moniker of guitarist/keyboardist Kyle Craig and vocalist Maria Joaquin. Blending a number of musical genres, the duo made the scene in 2016 with the self-titled debut. Strvngers’ sophomore album, Amor / Noir retains some of the ‘80s era sounds that permeated the debut, but pushes them to a level that erases any sense of nostalgia. Elements of drum & bass, electro-pop, goth, and even emo are all on display here, but Craig has blended them in such a way as to render them undeniably fresh. Painting a portrait of pain, sex, and alienation, Joaquin’s vocals are striking with beautiful melodies expertly produced throughout. Lead single “This is Not a Phase” is an anthemic goth stomper, “Vanity” uses unique vocal layering to accentuate its confessional lyrics, and “Lethargy” is dripping with atmosphere that builds to a defiant chorus. Also notable is the track “Pink Coffin,” which juxtaposes synth mopery with catchy dancefloor banger, leaving album closer “Heroin(e)” to display Joaquin’s superb storytelling, beginning with minimal accompaniment to his wounded voice and building to an epic crescendo to close the record out.

Amor / Noir covers a great deal of ground in its 13 tracks. There’s a little something for everyone, but it feels organic and not a conscious effort to pander. In short, Amor / Noir is all killer, no filler, and a massive contribution to the dark music community.



Track list:

Wanderlust Vanity Fetisha Leder Dame This Is Not a Phase Hexxxed Pink Coffin Verisimilitude Lethargy Éxtasis Voraz Noir Porcelain Heroin(e)



Strvngers

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Purchase at:

Amazon CD

Amazon MP3

Bandcamp



2018-04-20



Richard Reich (DJRichardReich)