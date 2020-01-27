The Joy Thieves

Album: Cities in Dust EP

Category: Industrial / Rock / Punk

Label: Armalyte Industries

Release Date: 2019-10-04





After making quite a splash with the debut This Will Kill That EP, the industrial/alt. rock collective known as The Joy Thieves continues an upward trajectory with I Ya Toyah’s Ania Tarnowska taking the lead on a vibrant cover of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ “Cities in Dust.” Needless to say, her vocal prowess shines on this cover as she takes on a darker, breathier range than Siouxsie Sioux, getting progressively more raucous as the rocky rendition kicks up the volume and power with each passing bar, the guitar solos keeping things firmly in a classic rock vibe that belies the darker ambience of the original song. But there’s more to the Cities in Dust EP than the cover, as some remixes of songs from the debut are offered here. Some might find the use of the same distorted drum loop that Nine Inch Nails’ used in “Gave Up” on the Treuhand mix of “This Will Kill That” a bit conspicuous, although its placement amid the stabs of vocals, samples, and warbling guitar riffs is minimal and adds a nice retrospective touch that fits with the collective histories of the many band members; the Life in Greyscale mix accomplishes a similar feel, albeit through a classic industrial shuffle rhythm, the clamorous beat and Chris Connelly’s vocals taking on a more prominent role. Meanwhile, John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise remix of “Joy Thieves” transforms the punklike energy of the original into a dense and darkly ambient romp, while i!’s Hacked mix bristles with scorching electronics and rhythms, steely vocoder effects, and mangles the track into an abstract industrialized rocker. And then, there is the Hollowed Be Thy Brain mix of “Honeycomb and Silk,” which revels in the original’s insistent beats and riffs, emphasizing the song’s punch and raw fury in a manner that seems more reminiscent of early Pitchshifter. All in all, the Cities in Dust EP is a nice complement to This Will Kill That and though it doesn’t necessarily up the ante, it does at least fuel the anticipation for more to come from The Joy Thieves.



Track list:

Cities in Dust This Will Kill That [Treuhand Mix by Howie Beno & Brandt Gassman] Joy Thieves [Psychic Dissent Mix by Black Needle Noise] Honeycomb and Silk [Hollowed Be Thy Brain Mix] Joy Thieves [Hacked by i!] This Will Kill That [Life in Greyscale Mix]



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)