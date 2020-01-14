Bells into Machines

Album: Bells into Machines

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: 2808-MGMT

Release Date: 2018-10-19





Five years after the announcement of the band’s formation in 2013, Bells into Machines finally released this self-titled debut, and it can truly be said that the wait was worthwhile. Certainly, many were excited about the prospect of yet another collaboration featuring Chris Connelly and Paul Barker, but with members including Brian Diemar, Toby Wright, Lee Popa, and Janne Jarvis, the sound of Bells into Machines goes beyond another post-MINISTRY side project, even if the overall vibe of the record does bear some of the hallmarks of a “supergroup” of this type. As to be expected from such a diverse cast of musical characters, Bells into Machines presents an assortment of clashing styles – from the twangy desert blues ambience of “Soul of a Man,” the gritty acoustic rock of “Sweet Life in Soaring Light,” and the frenetic drum & bass assault of “Video of Slaughter” to the slithery synth-and -distorted guitar drenched industrial/rock of “Ordinary Fascist,” “Zero Soldiers,” and “FILMS,” the virulent post-punk stylings of “Wretched Little Deity” and “ATF Shadow,” and the glitzy balladry of “Missions.” Amid the strides of caustic bass, squelching electronics, and scraping guitars are a variety of odd sound collages – everything from a soulful Gospel lament in “Your Crime Scene-My Career,” to the Gamelan-esque tones adorning “Machine Gun Odessa,” the stabs of a Japanese Biwa concluding “Wretched Little Deity,” to the ghostly wisps of distant and disembodied voices in the intro to the cover of Joy Division’s “Day of the Lords,” all serving to immerse the listener in a strange sonic milieu. Through all of this, elements of the musicians’ myriad bands and projects will undoubtedly seep through the speakers (this writer felt a distinct twinge of The Damage Manual at times), but the group does well to compile these ingredients into a rather tasty helping of industrialized rock. It’s perhaps not as Earth-shattering as the hype surrounding Bells into Machines might have inferred, but then again, could it ever have been? It’s enough that Bells into Machines is a strong collection of songs that one hopes will signal greater things to come from such a conglomeration of legendary talents.



Track list:

Your Crime Scene-My Career Wretched Little Deity Soul of a Man Ordinary Fascist Missions ATF Shadow Day of the Lords Machine Gun Odessa Sweet Life in Soaring Light Video of Slaughter FILMS Zero Soldiers Missions [’84 Version] Your Crime Scene-My Career [Blood on the Bayou Remix]



Bells into Machines

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

2808-MGMT

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)