RELIC

Category: Industrial / Coldwave

Album: Social Drift

Blurb: Leaner, meaner, but by no means cleaner, RELIC ups the ante of aggressive production and songwriting on this sophomore release.





Upping the ante from the band’s Pulse Code Misery debut in 2017, Cincinnati’s RELIC launches a definitive industrial insurrection with Social Drift. With heightened focus and unbridled fury, the six tracks on Social Drift are an even stronger demonstration of what the duo of Jordan Davis and Dan Dickershied is capable of – transient but smooth flowing progressions that shift in tone and tempo, all evoking an aggressively cybernetic atmosphere befitting the band’s place on the Glitch Mode roster.

Stuttering stabs of guitar, a creeping synth pulse, and glitch-laden electronics enter through the speakers, like welcoming the listener into a malfunctioning simulated world. The vocals steadily raise the tension, the beat shifting into an insistent marching of scraping ambience, all serving to make “Tremors” an anxious and insidious introduction. From here, Social Drift evens out into a belligerent array of guttural machine/rock riffs and steely industrial backdrops. Samples from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty help to set a scene for themes of control in a post-truth society in ‘No Shame,” a scratchy synth lead evoking an almost ‘90s vibe as the vocals and electronics glitch about, and the dynamic guitar riffs and metallic bass coupled with rubbery synths and a chorus of breakneck rhythms and electronic howls ensure that “Rage” will be a crowd pleaser for live audiences. The same can be said of “Pray” as its bellowing electronics and samples create an eerie mechanical chorale amid an infectious dance beat and thrusting bass textures, the repetitions of “This is what you want / this is what you get” recalling the Public Image Ltd. song, while “One Eyes God” bears an almost hip-hop vibe with its powerful rhythms and energetic vocals. “We Are Drifting” ends the proceedings with a dark soundtrack of guttural mechanized ambience, like walking through a factory of deactivated cyborg assassins haunted by the ghosts of their victims – the last remnants of a society that allowed itself to drift into complacency and decay.

Clocking in at only 21 minutes and 21 seconds, Social Drift moves at a decidedly brisk and deliberate pace, but the strength of the songwriting and production guarantee that it will remain on repeat for many a cycle. Leaner, meaner, but by no means cleaner than the band’s first outing, RELIC has demonstrated itself with this sophomore release to be a new force to be reckoned with in modern industrial… watch out!



Track list:

Tremors No Shame One Eyed God Rage Pray We Are Drifting



2018-04-10



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)