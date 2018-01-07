PRONG

Tommy Victor has led his band PRONG through over three decades of being a prime force in underground urbanized metal, and with Zero Days, he presents some of the hardest, fastest, and most lyrically belligerent material the band has yet produced. As ever, PRONG is difficult to pin down to a single sound – often placed in the catchall of thrash and/or alt. metal, the melodic elements of post-punk and the mechanical sounds of industrial are often sprinkled throughout, and Zero Days is really no different… but in the case of a band like PRONG, this is an advantage. With the departure of bassist Jason Christopher, past member Mike Longworth returns to the fold to lend his own virulent groove to Art Cruz’s vicious percussive assault and Victor’s seething guitar licks. Add to that some rather socially conscious lyrics from Victor, and Zero Days becomes an anthemic collection perfect for these tumultuous times.

With a slow, menacing groove to begin “However It May End,” the song is a blistering indictment of a world racing toward its own destruction as Victor nihilistically states, “It’s looking like a lost cause beyond today.” The song sets the tone for the album, addressing humanity’s inability to reflect or reevaluate its own moral or social precepts, resulting in a rigidness of ideology doomed to fail. These themes run throughout on tracks like “Zero Days” with its whiplash beats and riffs and Victor’s harmonized calls for a hard reset and “establishment of the global plot,” the rather catchy “Divide and Conquer” and aggressive “Forced into Tolerance” with their contrasting statements of compromise and the search for justice amid overwhelming opposition, and the monstrous and guttural “Self Righteous Indignation” in which Victor furiously asks “Who gives a damn about your needs?.” There is a self awareness to Victor’s words, a questioning of ideals on both sides of the argument that call for a deeper examination in favor of reason and rationality, with the unbridled ferocity of thrashing beats and riffs on “Operation of the Moral Law” being perhaps the prime example. Through it all, PRONG remains very singularly its own musical entity, with dynamic shifts in rhythm and tones that are at once strikingly melodic and fiercely metal. A touch of industrial brutality is added to tracks like “Blood Out of Stone” with its growling rhythmic bass and resonant and mechanical guitar licks, and “Wasting of the Dawn” as mechanized beats and tremolo harmonics create a distinctly automated atmosphere.

Zero Days is also notable for the presence of several guest performances; among the most notable are N17’s Chris Cannella providing a light but lush solo to “Interbeing,” while (Hed) P.E.’s Greg Harrison slays with a shredding solo that elevates “Zero Days” to the heights of power metal fury. Not unlike previous albums in the band’s discography, this record moves with a cohesive sound very identifiable as PRONG, with its own set of musical nuances that make it the quintessential album for longtime fans. However, it must again be stated that the strength of Zero Days lies in its lyrical content, sharpened and laser focused to drive right to the heart of today’s social and political turmoil. For this alone, this is one of PRONG’s most noteworthy releases.



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)