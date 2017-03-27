PAIN

Category: Industrial / Metal

Album: Coming Home

Stars: 3

Blurb: As one of metal’s most accomplished and revered producers, the eighth album from Peter Tägtgren’s bombastic industrial/metal project may not reinvent the wheel, but is every bit as flagrant, fiery, feisty, and fun as fans could hope for.





Peter Tägtgren is a man of many talents as one of the most respected musicians and producers in modern metal, having worked with some of the biggest names in the scene. When not growling away at the head of death metal band Hypocrisy, he’s chugging away at the juggernaut that is PAIN, bridging his propensity for powerful rhythms and engaging melodies with tightly programmed arrangements of synth-laden electro/industrial. Coming Home is his eighth album under the moniker, and after nearly five years away from the project, it’s an apt title that sees Tägtgren giving his usual 110% delivery of pomp and bombast.

“Designed to Piss You Off” begins the proceedings with the chorus taking on an almost Wagnerian quality as lush pads underscore Tägtgren’s unapologetic declaration of “My rules, I win, you lose,” the main guitar riff and galloping drumbeats taking on a fluidity that almost evokes a bluegrass tonality that works surprisingly well. Those familiar with PAIN’s formula of symphonic stylings and irreverent humor will surely find much enjoyment in tracks like “Pain in the Ass” and especially “Call Me,” with Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén lending his distinctive baritone brogue to a track that is sure to elicit a few laughs; this writer challenges anyone not to chuckle at such a line as “Like a genie in a bottle, I’ll rub you the right way.” Among the album’s heavier, more anthemic moments is “Final Crusade,” its marching rhythms and squelches of distorted synth and guitar sure to get more than a few heads banging, whether you like it or not. Similarly, “Natural Born Idiot” shimmers with layers of pads and guitars clashing amid Tägtgren’s confrontational lyrics. There is a timeless quality to the title track, the juxtaposition of acoustic guitar and orchestral grandeur along with Tägtgren’s higher vocal register making for a darkly enticing ballad that bears a resemblance to Ozzy Osborne during the early ‘90s, while “Absinthe Phoenix Rising” would make for a marvelous single with its “hey, hey, hey” refrains and singularly poppy harmonies, making it one of the album’s catchiest moments.

Coming Home is not a dramatic departure from what audiences have come to expect from PAIN or from Tägtgren in general, which hardly diminishes the album’s appeal. There is much to enjoy from the man’s embrace of technology, utilizing the sounds and textures of techno, industrial, and electro to augment what is ultimately a rocking heavy metal style that doesn’t stray too far off the beaten path, nor does it take itself too seriously. However, after so many excursions producing albums by the likes of Children of Bodom and Sabaton, along with his Lindemann collaboration with Rammstein front man Till Lindemann, Coming Home is at the very least a good indication of Peter Tägtgren taking the opportunity to indulge himself in something flagrant, fiery, a little bit feisty, and just downright fun.



Track list:

Designed to Piss You Off Call Me A Wannabe Pain in the Ass Black Knight Satellite Coming Home Absinthe Phoenix Rising Final Crusade Natural Born Idiot Starseed



PAIN

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Nuclear Blast

Website (USA), Website (EU), Facebook (USA), Facebook (EU), Twitter (USA), Twitter (EU), YouTube (USA), YouTube (EU)



Purchase at:

Amazon CD

Amazon MP3

Amazon Vinyl



2016-09-09



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)