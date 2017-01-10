My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

Category: Industrial / Disco

Album: Sinister Whisperz II: The Interscope Years (1992-1996)

Stars: 4

Blurb: Not only an excellent collection of some of the eminent industrial/disco act’s funkiest, most experimental tracks, but a good lesson on how to exploit the mainstream.





Following up on the first Sinister Whisperz collection, which covered the band’s earlier years on the WaxTrax! label, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult now sends fans on another journey down the memory lane with Sinister Whisperz II: The Interscope Years (1992-1996). Having signed to the major labels after the initial release of 1991’s Sexplosion! yielded the band’s highest sales, the next four years found the eminent industrial group moving toward a greater incorporation of the dance and funk influences fans had been hearing, sleazing things up even further with a heavier dose of sexy disco.

Like its predecessor, Sinister Whisperz II features alternate mixes to guarantee that while they stick to the knitting of the original versions for the most part, they will sound better than ever before. To hear Charles Levi’s funky bass lines on tracks like “Badlife” and “Blue Buddha” is always a delight and one of many aspects to the band’s lasting appeal. This can also be said for the interplay between Groovie Mann’s slithery rock & roll croon and the sensual accompaniment of Jacky Blaque on tracks like the lounge jazz of “Apollo 69,” the bubbly disco of “Dream Baby,” and amid the menacing howls of bluesy distortion on “Velvet Edge.” While Thrill Kill Kult never shied away from a bit of sonic experimentation, Buzz McCoy certainly took plenty of opportunities during the Interscope years to incorporate a wider sonic palette such as with the warbling synths on the lascivious surf rock of “Glamour Is a Rocky Road,” the abundance of stuttering vocal samples on the intensely danceable “Final Blindness,” and most especially on the extended mix of “After the Flesh,” originally featured on the soundtrack to The Crow.

Some fans were divided during these years on the band’s straying from its industrial roots, but neither that nor being signed to a major label dissuaded My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult from continuing down the path of sinful licentiousness and spiritual perversion; in fact, the band reveled in the increased exposure. Sin, sex, satire, and Satanism still abound in the lyrics and samples, all set to some of the most groovy beats and bass lines to come out of the underground. For this alone, Sinister Whisperz II is not only an excellent retrospective collection of a highly experimental and enjoyable time for My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, but also a good lesson to future generations of musicians how to exploit the mainstream properly.



Track list:

Sexplosion! Badlife Apollo 69 Disko Fleshpot The International Sin Set Glamour Is a Rocky Road Blue Buddha Dream Baby Velvet Edge Chemical Copout After the Flesh Final Blindness A Martini Build for 2



