Blurb: Mr. Kitty’s latest release lives up to its name by creating dark, atmospheric, and moody songs that are at the same time joyful and upbeat, much like the intelligent chaos an A.I device might make.





Forrest LeMaire, known as Mr. Kitty, has been on a roll since 2011. He has released five albums between 2011 and 2015, and after a short break, he has returned with his sixth album, A.I.. The record offers a helping of dark synthpop that at the same time somehow manages to be energetic and upbeat. The aptly named album indeed sounds like the calculated chaos a real machine equipped with artificial intelligence might create.

In sticking with the theme, Mr. Kitty utilizes an actual vocaloid (a singing voice synthesizer) by the name of Megurine Luka on the airy “Dream Diver,” which contrasts nicely with human vocalist Pastel Ghost, who is featured on the equally upbeat and atmospheric “Habits.” Heavy vocal effects appear in most songs, which also lends to creating a cold, crisp, robotic effect. Strong synths, melodic leads, and danceable beats give the album a solid foundation with a modernized yet classic ‘80s feel as heard on “Forget,” “Earthstone,” and “No Heart.” However, the sludgy, more distorted, and darker tracks like, “Give-Take,” “Crisis Point,” “Birds of Prey,” and “Healing Waters” really stand out and set the fluctuating mood between relaxed, melancholy, and manic that this album embodies.

A.I. demonstrates Mr. Kitty’s unique skill in creating tracks that are simultaneously upbeat yet melancholy, calm yet chaotic, humanoid yet human. He’s achieved a fine balance between sounding modern and fresh with his homage to the ‘80s synth sound, and while a few of the songs meld together being a little too similar in tempo and sound, the overall picture is one of a well produced, creative, fun, and emotional album.



Track list:

I… Undo Habits (feat. Pastel Ghost) Forget Give-Take No Heart Malformed Crisis Point Earthstones Lamentation Dream Diver (feat. Megurine Luka) Birds of Prey Healing Waters Greater Than Us I Hope You Fall Apart



2017-03-07



Sarah Heiber (Sheiber)