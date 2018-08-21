Miseria Ultima

The world of dark electro is an odd space, one that is often filled with soundscapes of horror and violence. Miseria Ultima is a Finnish band formed in 2016 by vocalist Aleksi Martikainen with Kimmo Huhtala on synths and programming. It’s hard to know how seriously you are supposed to take a band whose name roughly translates to “ultimate misery.” One would expect a band with that name in the same genre as bands such as Suicide Commando and God Module to have a dark and dreary aesthetic. But neither the band nor the music come off as dark. If anything, they have the feel of a more upbeat futurepop band, even if the vocal style doesn’t completely follow.

The opening track is “Omega Transmission,” with clean trance style synths and a four-on-the-floor kick drum. The vocals are the classic aggrotech style with a pitch-shifted chorus effect. It all seems pretty standard, but well put together. In between the chorus and the next verse, a melodic synth line slips in and gives everything a more upbeat feel. Afterwards, the harsh vocals come back in and it creates an interesting juxtaposition of beauty and harshness. Many of the tracks, such as “Deep Red Heart” and “Submerge” are dance floor ready, while “Garden of Abstractions” uses a slower, more dubstep like beat to conjure a bit of newer style Front Line Assembly. “Shapeshifter of Dreams” has a little less of the trance sound and really leans on the lead synth melody, giving it more of a futurepop sound with harsh aggrotech vocals. But the main issue with the album is the lack of variety. While tracks do change up the tempos and drum patterns, the synth sounds are very similar from song to song and the vocal effect is the same in every track. It feels like more of a criticism of the genre because of how prevalent it is, but the vocal effect masks any good or bad qualities in the voice, rendering it almost as if it doesn’t matter who is singing. This is not unique to Miseria Ultima, but the band is completely embracing the technique.

Phosphor is competently made. Huhtala creates crisp sounding production and knows how to incorporate melody, but the sound palette is limited and Martikainen’s use of the same vocal effect on every track doesn’t make for a very compelling listening experience. Miseria Ultima is already working on new material and it will be interesting to see how the band evolves. It is easy to see how the duo is trying to set themselves apart from the rest of the pack, even if it doesn’t completely work, but this writer appreciates the effort. Phosphor is mainly going to be for people who are already fans of the genre and looking for more of it.



