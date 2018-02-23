Lionhearts

Professor of psychology Dr. Frank Spinath seems to be a man who likes new projects. He started Seabound in 1995 with Martin Vorbrodt. He joined up with Mario Schumacher in 2005 to release Edge of Dawn’s first album. And in 2011 he joined up with Jean-Marc Lederman to start Ghost & Writer. Spinath’s projects have all been some variation of futurepop and his vocal work has never strayed too far from his core style, but his core is strong enough to make it work. He’s been known for his personal and thoughtful lyrics and his new project Lionhearts is no exception. This time he’s teamed up with producer Ben Lukas Boysen, better known by the alias HECQ, and he’s a bit harder to pin to a genre. Over the course of his 15 years of producing music, Boysen’s dabbled in ambient, IDM, glitch, and breakcore, although his later work tends to lean more toward the ambient side of things, which shows through on Lionhearts. This is the first time Spinath has gotten production credit on an album, but without any background as to what his production style is and HECQ’s style being so broad, it is hard to say who is responsible for what.

Lionhearts is a slow ride that uses ambient pads, strings, minimalist glitch beats, and Spinath’s vocals to take the listener on a journey. There are pure ambient, Blade Runner-esque instrumentals that use pads and strings almost exclusively; these are scattered throughout the album and serve as reflective downtime. There are tracks that are almost instruments, still using the pads and strings, but also using mostly IDM style click beats and sparse vocals. It’s a journey that takes the listener through lush yet minimalist moments. Then there are more traditional Spinath style songs that sound similar in tone to his other projects. “The Ardent City” is a light but danceable track about a doomed romance, while “Gone” is a slower, more ominous track that starts off light and gets heavier as it goes, but keeps the same piano melody throughout. It feels like it could have come off of any of the past three Gary Numan records. And the track “To What I Don’t Know” is a heavier, more industrial sounding track, but it uses the synth strings in a more melodic way.

There are a couple of odd tracks – the song “Cloud” taken by itself sounds like something Underworld could have come up with. It has ringing, crystalline synths with Spinath’s vocoded, almost spoken word vocals sporadically layered over slow arpeggios. But the odd thing is the lyrics combined with Spinath’s explanation behind them – most of the lyrics are variations of the line “I’m in my lounge knocking you out. Have a headache on me.” According to Spinath, the song is about the last fight of a dying boxer being sarcastically commented on by a lounge singer. Another track that stands out for its oddity is “Murder,” which is a song about and to serial killer Edward Kemper. It has graphic descriptions of his murders read by a computerized voice, along with a sample of Kemper himself. While it does fit overall with Spinath’s psychological take on things, it is a sharp turn in terms of tone within the context of the album.

While the songs are well done and thoughtful, the album may not be for everyone, particularly with regards to its ambient sections. Listeners just looking for something in line with Spinath’s other works may just pick out those three to four tracks and leave the rest. But this writer believes that most other people, those who are willing to slow down and take some time with this album will find it a worthwhile experience.



