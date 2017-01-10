Khost [Deconstructed and Reconstructed by] Godflesh

Category: Industrial / Noise / Doom Metal

Album: Needles into the Ground

Stars: 4

Blurb: The legendary Godflesh reconstructs fellow Birmingham act Khost’s material into a more industrialized but no less abrasive doom-laden affair that is sure to please genre fans.





Two of Birmingham, UK’s loudest and most punishing doom metal bands join forces for Needles into the Ground, with Justin K. Broadrick of the legendary Godflesh applying his signature metallic industrial touch to three tracks from Khost’s 2015 Corrosive Sound release. As the two artists share in a similar aesthetic of slow, distorted, mechanical textures that push the listener’s coping abilities to the limit, this would seem quite an auspicious merger indeed, and one that would do well to introduce fans to one of the genre’s rising stars. Beginning with “Inversion,” Broadrick’s signature touches can be readily discerned as distorted samples amid smatterings of static noise and light ambience gradually give way to a steady drone of caustic beats and overdriven noise; this version is much faster than its original counterpart, but no less menacing as the squelching feedback of corrosive machines and the guttural howls of noise seemingly pummel the eardrums with unrelenting fervor. “A Shadow On the Wound” follows with a more straightforward rhythm that matches the original’s dirge, with the vocal growls hovering above the noisy miasma, which dissipates only slightly and occasional to allow the sampled howls to insinuate themselves into the listener’s head, while “Revelations Vultures Jackals Wolves” explodes through the speakers like an amplifier drenched in sulfuric acid, the static noise and distortion destroying any semblance of the original’s haunting processional feel. Ending Needles into the Ground is “Deathsset,” an original track from Khost that takes on an even more industrialized rhythm akin to Broadrick’s reconstructions, the slow groove of bass meshing well with the steely beats and vocal screeches to end things on an appropriately abrasive note. Suffice to say, listening to Needles into the Ground is an arduous undertaking for all but the most devoted doom fan; as ever the industrial atmospheres that Godflesh brings to the genre are a welcome addition that only serves to enhance the fury and might of Khost’s original material. One wonders if or how Khost may take a few queues from Broadrick on this EP and apply them to future releases… we’ll just have to wait and despair.



Track list:

Inversion A Shadow On the Wound Revelations Vultures Jackals Wolves Deathsset



Khost

Facebook, Bandcamp

Godflesh/Justin K. Broadrick

Website (Godflesh), Website (Justin K. Broadrick), Facebook, Twitter

Cold Spring

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Purchase at:

Amazon CD

Amazon MP3

Amazon Vinyl

Storming the Base CD

Storming the Base Vinyl

Bandcamp



2016-06-13



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)