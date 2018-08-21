Juno Reactor

Juno Reactor has always been on the fringes of the industrial music scene, from the project’s inclusion on the seminal Mortal Kombat soundtrack to signing with Metropolis Records in 2000. Throughout, Ben Watkins has always had a penchant for big theatrical stage shows that put him more on the industrial side of the fence than traditional trance acts. His newest album, The Mutant Theatre is specifically inspired by one those shows that he performed back in 2016 at the Ozora Music Festival with Russian performance groups Agnivo and Stigma Show. He had stated that he wanted a show that was “Barbarella meets Pan’s Labyrinth with a sci-fi edge.”

Despite the inspiration for the album and the five year gap since the last big release, The Mutant Theatre doesn’t sound very different from Juno Reactor’s other releases. It sticks to the goa/trance style that the project is known for, with perhaps a bit less of the tribal sound. But what it does have is a sense of energy and momentum. The album starts off with “Return of the Pistolero,” an update of 2000’s “Pistolero,” which starts with Spanish guitar that gives way to crisp trance stabs and kicks. The song goes at a nonstop pace and is filled with Spanish female vocals and more guitar, layered and structured well to open the album with the feeling of a large stage show. “Our World” follows, which simplifies its sound with less layers and more of a rolling beat; the track uses a lot of buildups and drops to keep the momentum going. Next up is the single, “Let’s Turn On,” which reminds this writer a bit of Chemical Brothers’ “Out of Control” from its driving bass loop, to the glitches and blips that seem to swoop in for a few seconds before disappearing. “Dakota” juxtaposes Native American chants with operatic vocals in an effective way and “Alien” combines glitched out vocals with a Theremin. These first five tracks on this album would burn up a dance floor.

However, from here, The Mutant Theatre loses some energy, and though the music isn’t bad, the spark that lit up the first half is missing. “The Sky is Blue the Sky is Black” has more English vocals than any of the other tracks, but doesn’t have a good hook to keep it memorable. “Showtime” has the same issue of being well made but still forgettable. Things pick back up a bit with the mellower “Voyager 304,” which has more interesting sounds and structures, but functions as the last dance track. The actual final track, “The Tannhauser Gate” is an ambient piece that is a bit of a tribute to the Blade Runner soundtrack, the title referencing Rutger Hauer’s iconic closing monologue. Another, more technical issue this writer had with the album is the prominent use of sustained high-pitched frequencies. When listened to in a public setting, several people came up to ask where that noise was coming from, which happened several times throughout the course of the album.

The Mutant Theatre could have made a great five track EP, and perhaps in the context of the live show those last tracks could be better. But taken on their own, they just feel average. The album is still definitely worth listening to and is still a fine example of the genre. This writer had not sought out any new Juno Reactor since the 2000 release of Shango because he couldn’t get into it at the time; The Mutant Theatre has turned that around and he will be paying more attention in the future.



