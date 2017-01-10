IAMX

Category: Electro-pop

Album: Everything Is Burning (Metanoia Addendum)

Stars: 4

Blurb: This addendum to IAMX’s latest album boasts seven unreleased tracks that create a successful closure to the musical journey begun on Metanoia.





Chris Corner is on a roll with his IAMX project over the last several years. He released his sixth full-length album, Metanoia, in 2015, followed by the North Star single in early 2016, and now a mini-album titled Everything Is Burning featuring seven unreleased IAMX tunes as an addendum to Metanoia. Everything Is Burning continues the story of Metanoia through deeply personal, emotional lyrics and haunting melodies.

Corner’s vocals are a centerpiece in his songwriting. His powerful tenor voice can go from soft and sensual one moment to a sustained yell that cuts like a knife and reaches into the depths of one’s soul the next. Several of the tracks play with duets, harmonies, and modern vocal effects that add some variety to his signature crooning. Lyrically, the songs focus on love, loss, and moments of triumph and despair. The emotional nature of Corner’s vocals and the lyrical content allow the songs to be relatable and feel personal to a wide audience.

Musically, the songs on Everything Is Burning lean toward the softer side of electro-pop and focus on symphonic and melodic instrumentation in favor of heavy, distorted synths. However, do not fret – there are some heavier sounds and beats peppered brilliantly throughout. The title track, “Everything Is Burning” is one of those heavier songs on the album, while “Triggers” and “Turning Crimson” are softer, stripped down ballads. “Scars,” a dark love song, stands out with its folky, nigh Transylvanian sounding melody and vibe. The production value is good… maybe a little too good. The quality of the mix is very crisp and clean, which gives the album a mainstream Top 40 pop feel.

All in all, Everything Is Burning succeeds in giving a haunting ending to the emotional musical journey started on Metanoia. Corner’s ability to draw the listener in deep through his introspective, vulnerable lyrics and melodies is one of his strong suits. Hopefully, it’s as therapeutic for him to create the songs as it is to be the listener belting along.



Track list:

Everything Is Burning Dead in this House Triggers Scars The Void Eternity Turning Crimson



IAMX

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Caroline International Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Purchase at:

Amazon CD

Amazon MP3

Storming the Base CD



2016-09-02



Sarah Heiber (Sheiber)