Half Remembered Dreams

Category: Electro-pop / Ambient

Album: Specter

Blurb: Saccharine melodies and vibrant ambient textures adorn the debut EP from this Baltimore/Denver electro-pop outfit, signaling a new band with much to offer a scene too comfortable with its own conventions.





Having proven his mettle as a songwriter and producer in the realm of industrial/metal with White Shadow and his subsequent Neon Frame project, Baltimore’s Donnie Beach embarks on a new sonic journey with Denver, CO based musician Srebrina Mincheva. With Half Remembered Dreams, the duo crafts an atmosphere brand of electrified melodic pop that draws on wide range of divergent influences, coalescing into the band’s first EP release, Specter. Like the cover image depicting a monochromatic seaside horizon offset by the infrared center, the EP depicts an atmosphere akin to peering through a portal into the otherworldly fringes that exist beneath an austere surface, driven by Mincheva’s effervescent vocal layers and Beach’s starkly rhythmic sonic constructions. The title track alone is a lushly orchestrated yet deceptively spartan exercise with the interplay of Mincheva’s saccharine harmonies with bubbling synth sequences and string-like pads, the song evokes twilit walks along the blackened sands of a cold northern beach; it’s a rather gorgeous track. On the other hand, the irresistibly bouncy beats and darkly enticing melodies of “Enough” or “Take Me Home” would each be prime candidates for an introductory single, just begging for the remix treatment, while the crystalline synth hooks and pulsating bass sequences of “What I See” recall the jazzy ambience of Jan Hammer’s Miami Vice scores without falling into the formulaic imitations of the current synthwave trends; Mincheva’s vibrant vocal harmonies in the chorus are an especial highlight of the track and the EP as a whole, the fadeout leaving the listener in a state of anxiety and longing for a resolution that simply is not to be. “Into the Past” closes Specter out with translucent piano arpeggios that are highly reminiscent of Akira Yamaoka’s Silent Hill soundtracks, the glassy synths, pulsing bass, and sparse percussion creating a plushy backdrop for Mincheva’s resonant voice. Through the 22 minutes of Half Remembered Dreams’ debut EP, elements of the more exploratory electro-pop of The Knife and perhaps Crystal Castles mesh with the wistfully dark atmospheres of Chelsea Wolfe, with the songwriting partnership of Mincheva and Beach creating a singular oddity that eschews the genre’s current conventions. That’s not to say that Specter exhibits the next revelatory step in electro-pop, but its ambient textures and craftily light production values topped off by tight songwriting makes for a strong debut from Half Remembered Dreams, a band that clearly has much more to offer.



Track list:

Take Me Home Specter Enough What I See Into the Past



Half Remembered Dreams

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Purchase at:

Amazon MP3

Bandcamp



2017-12-16



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)