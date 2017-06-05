Die Krupps

Blurb: Die Krupps delivers in this live recording of the band’s 2014 performance at E-tropolis Festival; high energy, pounding beats, and a healthy blend of industrial, metal, and rock, establishing Die Krupps as a band worthy of having a legacy and being considered the AC/DC of industrial music.





Die Krupps is one of the few bands in the industrial scene that merits being credited with having a legacy. Formed in 1980, Die Krupps has been making music for a long time and the band’s influence has stretched through fellow pioneers like Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, and Depeche Mode; alongside Kraftwerk and Einstürzende Neubauten, Die Krupps pushed industrial into homes, clubs, and record stores all over the world. After the band called it quits in the late ‘90s, the back catalog was re-released, greatest hits were assembled, and one-off shows with various members made it seem like Die Krupps was the most active disbanded acts in the world. Now, with additional releases of new material under the belt, Die Krupps unleashes a live recording for the sold out performance at the 2014 E-Tropolis Festival.

The release kicks off with a brief intro of noise that proceeds directly into “Blick Zurück Im Zorn,” and showcases the signature Die Krupps sound – a cacophony of rocking metal and electronics that gets feet stomping and pulses elevated. If it weren’t for the subtle sounds of the crowd bleeding through from time to time, it might be hard to tell this is a live album. Die Krupps collectively demonstrates the prowess the band has developed over a 30+ year career by sounding impeccable live. “Risikofaktor” hits hard and continues the high energy drive that has become integral to the Die Krupps sound. Without any respite, the recording continues to punish with “Der Amboss” standing out as particularly volatile and powerful, while “The Machinist of Joy” offers the first slower paced track of the performance… and that isn’t saying much since it remains packed full of energy and pairs incredibly well with the following track, “Part of the Machine.” The pounding machine continues banging it out right up to “Metal Machine Music,” which features classic industrial elements – namely, someone banging on metal pots and pans from the sound of it, all while Jürgen Engler and company continue to belt out the closest thing to a theme song the industrial genre has ever had. “Fatherland” sweeps over the speakers with tremendous power and melody and transitions well into “Machineries of Joy.” The performance ends with a rousing rendition of “Crossfire” that demonstrates the industrial/metal influence that Die Krupps likely exerted on bands like Rammstein and Hanzel und Gretyl

While it might not seem to add much to the Die Krupps discography overall, this is a must own for Krupps fans and good gift idea for Metallica or AC/DC fans who might be in need of something new in their cars. The tracks span the entire Die Krupps career and pull no punches – an assault from start to finish. Die Krupps is a prolific force and this performance proves the ability and talent that over 30 years of industrial music production can hone.



Track list:

Disc 1

Intro Blick Zurück Im Zorn Dawning of Doom Risikofaktor Im Falschen Land Essenbeck Der Amboss The Machinist of Joy Part of the Machine



Disc 2

Industrie-Mädchen Schmutzfabrik Robo Sapien Metal Machine Music To the Hilt Nazis Auf Speed Fatherland Machineries of Joy Crossfire



Die Krupps

AFM Records

