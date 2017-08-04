Apoptygma Berzerk

Category: Industrial / Electronic

Album: Exit Popularity Contest

Blurb: Norwegian futurepop artist returns again for an awe inspiring, captivating, and emotionally vibrant set of electronic compositions, but not as you remember!





In a post-apocalyptic world, as the sun sets on the cornfield, the children arise for another hard hitting album from Apoptygma Berzerk, an act that has been pumping out amazing music since 1989! Doing away with the band’s indie rock sound of the last decade and creeping forward with the cricket chirps and treble twists of “The Genesis 6 Experiment,” the experiment on your mind starts right away with this new album, Exit Popularity Contest. A vibrant soundscape feeds and satiates your desires from the foliage peering through the glass. As when you’re five minutes into “For Now We See Through a Glass, Darkly,” the oracle shows you the future and you tilt your head back feeling the passion the seer has for you. Reprogramming your mind with vocoded effects circling around with upbeat and melodic synths, Apoptygma Berzerk returns with more of its classic creativity and samples.

The instrumental experience is well produced and explorative in its ambience leading into this new creative set. Some sounds may remind one of a classic ‘80s action movie – upbeat and progressive. With elements of experimental and explorative sounds, you can tell that Stephan Groth has been having fun in the factory composing this. While much of the futurepop work of the band’s past is just as full and vibrant, this new instrumental work gives a chance to sit back and meld with the music of APB like never before.

No two songs sound the same, but the album ties together, bound by fearlessness and exploration. The backup melodies are captivating as your hand reaches to your chest. It’s easy to nod your head to the beat, which is full of emotion and drive, making this a must have for all fans of industrial soundscapes, for those who wish to invent the poetry for themselves. This is especially so with that guitar sound in the very emotive song “Rhein Klang,” which is a welcome surprise and a perfect way to close out so full and lively an album.

The melody flies around whichever scaling captivates you and uplifts your soul in works like “U.T.E.U.T.W.,” a reinvention of “Until the End of the World,” a classic track of Apoptygma Berzerk; an exploration into a great song that makes you hear the original buzzing in the echoes of your memories. A hypnotic revival twice implemented gives a sound and solid set of tracks that brings us home and reminds us, although with this new style, who and what we’re dealing with in this Exit Popularity Contest album. A dear treasure, Apoptygma Berzerk will stick with us until the end of the world. With intense and captivating tracks, we are glad to witness the apocalypse and go berzerk once again! Maybe… just maybe you’ll pick this hitchhiker off the side of the road and let him set his keyboard aflame for you; or in other words, pick this album up if you’re ready to explore some driving heartfelt electro instrumentals.



Track list:

The Genesis 6 Experiment Hegelian Dialectic For Now We See Through a Glass, Darkly Stille Når Gruppe In a World of Locked Rooms The Cosmic Chess Match U.T.E.O.W. [Instrumental] The Devil Pays In Counterfeit Money Rhein Klang U.T.E.O.T.W. [Extended Version] (Bonus Track)



2016-10-07



Gabriel Vigon (GVigon)