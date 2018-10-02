ReGen Digressions – Season 3

Episode 01: “ReBooted”

Recorded: Saturday, July 21, 2018…

After a long period of silence and a whole lost second season (apart from one episode), the curmudgeonly co-hosts return for a new edition of ReGen Digressions. With a slightly updated format for the show, wherein John Galope and Ilker Yücel will discuss select topics ranging from music to cinema to other aspects of entertainment and artistic culture, Digressions is aiming for a more streamlined, less cluttered presentation of thoughtful ideas, humorous asides, and a bit of free association bullshit from a pair of aging ex-scenesters with nothing better to do for an hour. Enjoy!



http://www.regenmag.com/wp-content/uploads/podcasts/Digressions/Season3/ReGenDigressions_Episode3-01_2018-07-21.mp3

“Digressions” theme song written and produced by White Shadow.

Got questions to ask us? Suggestions on how to improve the show or on topics to discuss? Or just want to let us know what assholes we are?

Send us an e-mail at digressions@regenmag.com!

We appreciate your feedback!

Also, follow Digressions on Twitter!