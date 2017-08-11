Zolita unveils first single from upcoming sophomore album





New York alt/art-pop artist Zolita has released a new music video for the song “Fight Like a Girl,” the first single from her upcoming sophomore album. Written and directed by Zolita herself, and photographed by Jake Saner, the video presents what I-D Mag calls a “bewitching feminist power anthem championing equal rights and diversity.” Due out in October, Zolita’s upcoming EP is as yet untitled; her music has been heralded for its artful blend of electro-pop and R&B with lyrics revolving around themes of female sexuality and spirituality and feminism – a style established by her self-released 2015 debut, Immaculate Conception, produced by ØMN.





Zolita

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)