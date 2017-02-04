Zardonic remixes TAINA for latest music video





German industrial/rock act TAINA has released a second version of the title track to the upcoming Seelenfresser LP with an accompanying visually intense horror inspired video. The heart of this monster remix beats with relentless bass, and its roar is unadulterated industrial metal. The group teamed up with electronic music producer and international DJ Zardonic to transform the brutally brooding original into a frenetically aggressive musical rampage. Zardonic says the track, “is absolutely one of the most inspiring remixes I’ve done.” Both versions of “Seelenfresser” are now available via online media outlets like iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play. The Seelenfresser full-length album, which follows the band’s debut Illusion EP from 2012, will be released later in 2017.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)