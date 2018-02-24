Xentrifuge releases music video teasing new full-length album

Harsh electro/industrial act Xentrifuge has unveiled the music video for the song “Circles of Dust,” the first single from the band’s upcoming third full-length album, Desensitized Parallels. Making its premiere on Brutal Resonance on February 19, “Circles of Dust” was directed and edited by Christopher John Sztybel of Raen Talent, storyboarded from a concept by vocalist/founder Chris X.
Though Xentrifuge has remained active over the years with live performances and several singles, with keyboardist Lisa Hellen becoming a fulltime member in 2012, Desensitized Parallels marks the duo’s first full-length album in over eight years, following 2009’s Converting Infinity. The album is due to be released on March 2 via Cleopatra Records; pre-orders are now available via Bandcamp.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
