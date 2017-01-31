Los Angeles electro-pop and visual artist WVM has released a new single, “Sown,” which premiered on January 19 on Huffington Post . Produced by Christoffer Berg (The Knife, Fever Ray) and inspired by the pioneering work of David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, and Prince in the ’80s, “Sown” features a heavily synthpop inspired sound that blends modern elements akin to the likes of Daft Punk and The Chromatics. “Mostly, it’s just the music I want to hear,” states the artist, “A lot of my heart and soul went into it, which is why it really doesn’t sound like any other artist other than me.” Of the song’s theme, he states, “I really don’t like talking about what a song is about because I’d rather the listener form his or her own opinion; I will just say we reap the seeds we sow, whether that is an extremely good and beautiful thing or a bad one. But the intended message is precisely what the listener wants it to be.” Huffington Post praised the single’s eschewing of modern production tropes of over-layering and busyness while maintining a modern sleekness, further commenting, “‘Sown’ is about WVM recreating the experiences of his earliest, purest forays into songwriting and production, and this shows through in its elegant simplicity.” The single is available for download via Amazon, Spotify, Bandcamp, and iTunes.





WVM

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)