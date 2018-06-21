Working Order Records announces charity dark music event in DC





Washington, DC based non-profit record label Working Order Records has announced a two day charitable dark music festival. The Tiny Cat festival runs on August 3 and 4 at the Black Cat in DC, and will feature a mix of 10 local and international bands, including the U.S. performance debut of Paris act Hante. Other acts on the bill include Working Order’s own Technophobia, and fellow DC acts Radiator Greys and Aertex; as well, longstanding post-punk/electro band Crash Course in Science will be featured on the second date, while Toronto’s Kontravoid performs the first.

All proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Greater DC Diaper Bank’s Baby Pantry and The Monthly programs, which provide food and personal hygiene products to women, children, and families in need. Single day tickets are available, as well as a limited number of discounted two day passes via Ticketfly and the event’s Facebook page.

