Wire announces East Coast U.S./Canadian tour





Pioneering post-punk act Wire has announced tour dates for Fall of 2017, taking the band across the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada in support of the fifteenth studio album, Silver/Lead. This announcement comes after Wire’s successful tour of the West Coast, which included an appearance at the DRILL festivals in Los Angeles, Leeds, and Berlin. Released on March 31, the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut performance as a four piece band on April 1, 1977 at The Roxy in London, the album builds on the group’s history while moving resolutely forward with a “uniquely addictive 21st century psychedelic post-punk” sound. Of the album’s anniversary release, front man Colin Newman commented, “this partly comes from fine art, partly from pop culture – there’s this idea of a narrative. People like a story. They like to connect the dots somehow.” The band further stated that despite this, the album’s modern sound would be about “as far from nostalgia as you could get.” Wire is currently comprised of founding members Newman on vocals and guitar, drummer Robert Grey, and bassist Graham Lewis, along with guitarist Matthew Simms, who joined in 2010 following the departure of original member Bruce Gilbert in 2006 and touring guitarist Margaret Fiedler Mcginnis in 2009.

The 13 date tour kicks off September 19 in Chicago and ends with a trio of New York City shows, with plans to perform in Boston, DC, Philadelphia, and Toronto; a full listing of tour dates, as well as the Silver/Lead album, can be found via the band’s website.

Wire

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)