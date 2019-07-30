



Chicago darkwave duo Wingtips has released “The Eye that Follow Suit,” the second single from the band’s upcoming full-length debut album Exposure Therapy, due out August 23 on Artoffact Records. The album follows the pair’s successful 2016 EP Greyarea, and was engineered, co-produced, and mastered by Brian Fox at Chicago’s Altered States Studio. With Exposure Therapy now available for pre-order in CD and digital formats, Wingtips will also be conducting a North American tour this fall, which includes apperances at ColdWaves VIII in Chicago and Tampa’s Absolution Festival. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)