



From Fayetteville, Arkansas comes post-punk and dark alternative act White Mansion, with the announcement of the band’s debut album, Human. Spanning 10 tracks, Human revolves around themes of “a slow burn into tortured relationships,” focusing on the loss of self that follows lustful and erotic despair; describing the album as “what it’s like to be wrestled from grace,” White Mansion comments on these themes that “to be Human is to be translucent.”







Due for release on January 24 via the Cold Transmission Music imprint, Human is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp in CD and digital formats. Previously, after releasing two standalone tracks in 2018, White Mansion made its official debut with the “Clear Your Head” single and music video on December 13, 2019; also available on Bandcamp, the EP includes three additional remixes.





White Mansion

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cold Transmission Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)